WSSU notebook: Capacity will be 100% for football games at Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem State invited a few prominent alumni and fans this week to an update at Bowman Gray Stadium about the upcoming football season.

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director, didn’t mince words about what’s ahead.

“We will play football this fall, and we will have 100% capacity,” said Thomas, who was hired January 2020 and has yet to go through a football season. “We are so excited about what’s ahead.”

The message that Thomas and interim football coach Robert Massey had for program supporters was "thank you."

“You stuck with us when we didn’t have any games in 2020, and we thank you all,” Thomas said.

The Rams will host UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in their season opener.

Massey’s status as interim head coach

Massey might have set a record for being the longest-tenured interim coach in college football history. Massey, who has held the title since May 2019, is more worried about how his team will respond.

Thomas had said she would review Massey’s status after the 2020 season, which was canceled.