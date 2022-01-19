WSSU on a serious roll have winning fifth straight CIAA game on Wednesday night at the Gaines Center

Winston-Salem State is on a roll.
The Rams won their fifth in a row with a spirited second half to dismantle Claflin 66-48 at the Gaines Center on Wednesday night.
The formula during the win streak has been about the same — a smothering defense and the transition game that was at its best.
“We are just doing what the coaches ask,” said Jon Hicklin of the Rams, who had a much better game than on Saturday when he had nine turnovers in a win over St. Aug’s.
Hicklin had six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal in 28 minutes on Wednesday.
“I wanted to come back strong and I was able to do that tonight; but it was the team that just kept it going, so were in a good groove right now,” Hicklin said.
Cameron Campbell had 13 points, two steals and two assists. Freshman Isaac Parson had 10 points, with Javonte Cooke coming off the bench to score nine points for the Rams (5-2 CIAA, 11-4 overall).
The Cam Campbell jersey
Campbell started the game with a different jersey and was wearing No. 4. He did OK with that, going 4 of 6 shooting in the first half but at halftime switched to his favorite, No. 3.
“I had to go back to No. 3,” he said at halftime.
The switch didn’t hurt him too bad, but he was only 1 of 4 shoot-ing in the second half.
The small ball plan
One of the luxuries Hill and his staff has is the versatility of his guard-oriented team.
When he has his small, quick lineup in the game the tallest player is usually Cooke, who is 6-foot-6 but is one of their best shooters. Xavier Fennell is 6-4 but can handle the ball and is the best defensive player on the team. Hicklin, who can play point guard, can also play power forward at around 6-3 and 220 pounds.
“Obviously the key in all of that is rebounding,” Hill said. “That’s one of the things we stress because when you play like that you are susceptible to getting hurt on the boards.”
In the CIAA it’s all about guards, because there are rarely big men who can dominate.
Hill said his small-ball lineup doesn’t have a nickname just yet.
“They’ve got to earn it,” he said.
One of those guards who has excelled in the small ball is fresh-man Samage Teel.
The Panthers tried to trap the Rams in their halfcourt offense but they dribbled out of trouble most of the time.
“Teams are going to do that to us but we just keep the ball moving and that’s been a big key for us,” Teel said.
Diop misses second straight game
The best back-to-the basket player for the Rams is freshman center Cyrille Diop, from France. Diop missed his second straight game for academic reasons, according to Hill.
“He’s got some things he needs to get done in the classroom, so he’s not in uniform,” Hill said.
Diop had started seven games and was averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. He was averaging 12 minutes a game with is best game in a win over Virginia State when he had seven points and four rebounds.
Competitive advantage for WSSU?
The Gaines Center had around 700 mask-wearing students on the one side of the gym on Wednesday night.
With most of the other schools in the CIAA not allowing fans into the games, WSSU is if fans can produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.
WSSU is also making it easy for students on campus to get tested. According to James DuBose, an assistant athletics director, the Anderson Center has COVD-19 testing daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there’s a mobile unit that handles testing as well.
“We are really excited to have some of our students here because it adds so much to the Gaines experience,” Hill said.
There were probably about 1,400 fans on Wednesday night in the Gaines Center, that holds around 2,700.
WSSU women roll to victory
Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s women’s team rebounded nicely from a tough loss to St. Aug’s on Saturday with a 71-46 win over Claflin.
The Rams (3-3 CIAA, 7-6 overall) got a balanced effort withal 11 players scoring. Dajah Williams led the way with 13 points and Brooke Spaulding and O’Shae Hatley each scoring 11 points.
As Lamonte and Coach Terrence Jenkins met at halfcourt to shake hands afterwards several players on both teams came together and punches were thrown but it didn’t appear many were landed. Two police officers and the coaches from both teams separated the teams without further incident.
Looking ahead
WSSU’s women’s and men’s teams will play at Fayetteville State on Saturday. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. and the men’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Both of Fayetteville State’s teams were predicted to finish in first in the preseason coaches’ poll.
