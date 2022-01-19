WSSU on a serious roll have winning fifth straight CIAA game on Wednesday night at the Gaines Center

“I had to go back to No. 3,” he said at halftime.

The switch didn’t hurt him too bad, but he was only 1 of 4 shoot-ing in the second half.

The small ball plan

One of the luxuries Hill and his staff has is the versatility of his guard-oriented team.

When he has his small, quick lineup in the game the tallest player is usually Cooke, who is 6-foot-6 but is one of their best shooters. Xavier Fennell is 6-4 but can handle the ball and is the best defensive player on the team. Hicklin, who can play point guard, can also play power forward at around 6-3 and 220 pounds.

“Obviously the key in all of that is rebounding,” Hill said. “That’s one of the things we stress because when you play like that you are susceptible to getting hurt on the boards.”

In the CIAA it’s all about guards, because there are rarely big men who can dominate.

Hill said his small-ball lineup doesn’t have a nickname just yet.

“They’ve got to earn it,” he said.

One of those guards who has excelled in the small ball is fresh-man Samage Teel.