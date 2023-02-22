Winston-Salem State opened the CIAA Tournament on Wednesday in Baltimore with a convincing 65-49 win over St. Aug’s.

The fifth-seeded Rams (18-8) shot 46% and never trailed against the 12th-seeded Falcons (8-18). The Rams beat the Falcons twice in the regular-season.

The Rams advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round and will play fourth-seeded Claflin at around 8:30 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena.

Jaylen Alston led the Rams with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal and Isaac Parson and Nate Springs, who was playing his first CIAA Tournament game, each added 12 points. Jaylon Gibson had 11 points and three rebounds to go along with three blocked shots.

"I thought our defense was locked in pretty well in the first half," Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said by phone after the game. "I think that sort of set the tone and that's really how we've won games all season."

Hill also liked the balanced scoring with Springs, a 6-foot-10 transfer who had been doing most of his damage this season from the outside, had his baby skyhook working well on the inside.

"He did have that little hook shot and it kept falling so Nate did a good job on the inside and that was a key," Hill said.

In the first half the Rams used a little more full-court pressure defense. That’s something they didn’t use a lot of during the regular-season.

The Rams also were hitting their outside shots making their first three 3-point attempts and lead 25-13 late in the half.

The Rams ended up with a 15-point lead at the break.

“I thought we played well on defense,” Coach Hill told ESPN Plus at halftime. “If we are playing good defense and forcing bad shots we have to follow that up with rebounding. That’s a concern right now.”

Chance Jamison scored 14 points to lead the Falcons and Nemo Johnson added 13 points and nine rebounds. The Falcons were outrebounded 37-33 by the Rams.

If the Rams want to win their second CIAA title in the last three years they'll need to win three more games in a row.

"We're at Chick-fil-A right now getting something to eat and then we'll get the guys off their feet and prepare for (Thursday night)," Hill said.

Hill, who also won a CIAA title a few years ago when he was at Shaw, has played in the tournament late in the week and also early in the week. He didn't know if it was an advantage heading into Thursday's game having played on Wednesday.

"I've seen it work both ways," Hill said. "I just know we won't have any trouble getting their attention because Claflin beat us twice. Because of that they are the fourth seed and we are the fifth seed...."

"We survived and advanced and lived to see another day."