WSSU opens defense of its CIAA title as practice begins this week

Hill has done plenty of Zoom meetings with his team but has finally been able to meet with them in person on campus.

“They are super excited and we’ve been shut down from team meetings to talking about basketball to individual skill development,” Hill said. “We just started individual workouts on Sept. 29 but now we can get into full practice mode. They are itching to get out on the court.”

Colon, a four-year starter who will go down as one of the top players in the long, storied history of the program, was the absolute best at bailing out the Rams on offense. His creativity with the shot clock winding down will definitely be missed.

Hill said these players will need to find their roles as practice gets underway.

“We’ve been doing some talking a little bit but we haven’t gotten too specific on roles yet,” Hill said. “We just want to get the guys out there and let them get some team chemistry. That will be a concern, however, in losing Robert who has been in the league for four years and knows what it’s like.”

Alston will likely grow into the role of a team leader, even though he has played just one season with the Rams. He has a year of experience in the CIAA and he loved the atmosphere surrounding the league.