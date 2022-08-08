WSSU opens practice this week in preparation for opener on Sept. 4 in Canton, Ohio against Central State

Winston-Salem State will get into full practice mode this week in preparation for its opener on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Canton, Ohio against Central State.

The Rams will open at Tom Benson Stadium at the NFL Hall of Fame, something that Coach Robert Massey has embraced.

“The great thing for us is the game is on NFL Network and all the college games will be played earlier that week on Thursday through Saturday,” said Massey, who will begin his third season as head coach.

Another benefit for the Rams is that all of their expenses are being paid by the sponsor of the game, which is The Black College Hall of Fame. The Rams will leave early in the week and have time to see the hall of fame up close.

Before the Rams, 3-6 last season and 3-4 in the CIAA, get to that opening game, however, Massey and his assistant coaches will have plenty of decisions to make. They will have their first full practice on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

"This is the 80th year of football at Winston-Salem State and our goal is to defend the legacy," Massey said.

Here are the Rams five most important players heading into this season.

1. QB Dominique Graves: Yes, Graves is back again but can he keep his starting position. He lost it last season to Cameron Lewis, who has since transferred. Graves, who has graduated, will get pushed this preseason by incoming freshman Jahmier Slade, a former star at Dudley High School. The good news for offensive coordinator Kam Smith is there will be serious competition for the starting spot between a veteran and the newcomer.

2. WR Antjuan Collins: He was very impressive as a freshman last season leading the team in catches (37) and touchdowns (5). The Charlotte native and graduate of Rocky River will be counted on even more this season. Even though he’s just 5 foot 9 and 160 pounds he constantly found openings in the defense last season. With a year under his belt he should be even better this season.

3. RB Noah Marshall and Trevon Hester: The two incoming freshmen will get every opportunity during preseason practice to win the starting job. Andrew Hayes (45 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns) is back for this season but Massey says if the Rams want to contend in the CIAA they have to be able to run the ball. Marshall (Mount Tabor) and Hester (Grimsley) will definitely give the Rams depth at that position.

4. DB Deiontae Jones: He transferred before last season from N.C. A&T and made a big impact. He’ll be needed to do even more this season. The Fayetteville native probably should have been preseason All-CIAA but will go out and try to prove he’s an all-conference player. He was second on the team in tackles with 40 to go along with three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and he also forced a fumble.

5. PK Jobanni Esparza: Having a reliable kicker is something the Rams have been looking for and they found a good one last season. He also did a nice job on punts averaging 38 yards a punt and was 7 of 8 on field-goal attempts with a long of 47 yards. On extra-point attempts he was 15 of 16 and in close games having somebody like Esparza is huge.

Honorable mention: DE Trevor Willard: He was a transfer before last season from Appalachian State and despite a late season shoulder injury Willard was a terror on the defensive line. The Reagan graduate will be counted on to be the Rams' best pass rusher thanks to his speed around the edge.