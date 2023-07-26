While Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State remains optimistic about his football team making a dent this season in the CIAA while the other conference coaches aren’t so sure.

The Rams were picked fourth in the Southern Division in the preseason coaches’ poll that was released last week. And overall, the Rams were picked seventh out of the 12 teams in the league.

To add insult not one player for the Rams was selected on the All-CIAA preseason team which was selected by the coaches and the conference’s sports information directors.

The Rams haven’t exactly been a part of the Southern Division race in recent years having not won the division title since 2016. Last season they were 3-6 overall and 3-4 in CIAA play.

Fayetteville State, the five-time defending Southern Division champions, are also the defending league champions. The Broncos finally won that elusive CIAA title by defeating Chowan 31-28 on a last-second field goal in the conference championship game.

The Broncos, who are coached by Richard Hayes, have plenty of talent coming back and are predicted to repeat as champions.

Massey will begin his fourth season as head coach, but last season was his first without the interim tag on his title. He spent two seasons as the interim head coach but signed a four-year contract before last season.

The Rams scored just 17 points a game last season which ranked 140th in Division II. Offensive coordinator Chris Barnette was brought in to jump-start an offense that will need to figure out who the starting quarterback will be.

The Rams scored just 21 touchdowns last season, and committed 21 turnovers.

“We were in position to win some games, but had costly turnovers by our quarterbacks late in the game and that can’t happen,” Massey said.

The Rams will open on Sept. 2 at N.C. Central at 4 p.m.