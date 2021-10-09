WSSU plays complete game in 26-12 win over J.C. Smith in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Finally.
That was the look the Winston-Salem State Rams wore on their faces after a much-needed 26-12 victory over Johnson C. Smith on Saturday afternoon.
It’s been so long since the Rams had a victory some didn’t know how to react.
“We’ve been through a lot this week,” said quarterback Cam Lewis who played his best game of the season in getting a stagnant offense going in the right direction. “I’m just happy to be able to celebrate with my boys because we needed this.”
It was a drama-filled week leading up to the game as offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigned with the Rams 11th in the league in scoring averaging just 10 points a game. Quarterbacks coach Kam Smith was elevated to the coordinator position and called plays on Saturday.
The Rams didn’t change much with their look, but their execution was much better as they ran for more than 100 yards for the first time since a close loss to N.C. Central earlier this season.
“I thought the guys really played together and did what we asked of them,” said Smith, who wasn’t totally new to the job because he was the offensive coordinator for St. Aug’s in 2018. “It was good to see their hard work pay off.”
The Rams had been 0-4 and 0-2 in the CIAA but by winning their first Southern Division game all is not lost. There’s still an outside chance of winning the division with four games to go.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, chose not to talk about Kershaw’s resignation earlier in the week. Instead, he marveled at how his players put all of what had gone wrong in last week’s 73-7 loss to Chowan and the ensuring week behind them.
“It’s a testament to their fortitude and we needed a buy-in win so we think this was it,” Massey said.
The offense scored on five of their first seven possessions to grab 26-0 lead in the third quarter. By the time the Golden Bulls (0-3 CIAA, 0-5 overall) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns it was too late.
“Look, we made some changes last week with the offense and it was more about play calling than anything else,” Massey said. “There was just an energy and there was a lot of good execution on Cam’s part. We just want to use this going forward because I keep saying we’ve got some talent and now we have to build on this.”
With the pandemic shutting down the 2020 season the last time the Rams won was Oct. 26, 2019, a 21-0 win over Livingstone at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Not only did the offense come alive with Lewis going 13 of 24 passing for 238 yards with two touchdown passes, the defense had three interceptions. Lewis also had a spectacular 8-yard touchdown run as he avoided three different tacklers doing his best Tory Woodbury imitation to score.
Also, special teams was solid with Jobanni Esparza nailing a career-best 47-yard field goal on a muddy field. He also hit an 18-yarder in the third quarter to make 19-0.
Defensively, Deiontae Jones had two interceptions off two deflections and Jashn Rankin, a sophomore from Reidsville, had his first career interception.
Elijah Banks, a junior defensive back from Mount Tabor, had his best game of his career with eight tackles and a pass breakup. Banks said seeing the offense come alive sparked the entire team.
“We had a lot of adversity this past week but we came together as a team and did it the right way,” Banks said.
Offensive lineman TyShawn Miller, who is from Charlotte, said it was important to get an early lead and not let up.
“We wanted to score on all of our possessions,” said Miller, a N.C. A&T transfer. “We want to try and do the same thing next week if we can. With everything that happened this past week is about next man up and I thought we responded great.”
The Rams will celebrate homecoming on Saturday against Livingstone with a 1:30 p.m. game at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Massey said seeing the reward of a victory in which the Rams beat the Golden Bulls for the 20th straight time can only help his team.
“It was a total team effort,” Massey said. “We just had to keep our ears closed with everything that happened (this past week) and focus on the task at hand and we did that with a good win today.”
WSSU 13 3 3 7 - 26
J.C. Smith 0 0 0 12 - 12
W – Collins 30 pass from Lewis (Esparza kick)
W – Allen 19 pass from Lewis (kick failed)
W – Esparza 47 field goal
W – Esparza 18 field goal
W – Lewis 8 run (Esparza kick)
J – Leach 10 run (pass failed)
J – Wallace 11 run
A – 1,100
