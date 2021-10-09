WSSU plays complete game in 26-12 win over J.C. Smith in Charlotte

Johnson C. Smith and WSSU played on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Finally.

That was the look the Winston-Salem State Rams wore on their faces after a much-needed 26-12 victory over Johnson C. Smith on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been so long since the Rams had a victory some didn’t know how to react.

“We’ve been through a lot this week,” said quarterback Cam Lewis who played his best game of the season in getting a stagnant offense going in the right direction. “I’m just happy to be able to celebrate with my boys because we needed this.”

It was a drama-filled week leading up to the game as offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigned with the Rams 11th in the league in scoring averaging just 10 points a game. Quarterbacks coach Kam Smith was elevated to the coordinator position and called plays on Saturday.

The Rams didn’t change much with their look, but their execution was much better as they ran for more than 100 yards for the first time since a close loss to N.C. Central earlier this season.

“I thought the guys really played together and did what we asked of them,” said Smith, who wasn’t totally new to the job because he was the offensive coordinator for St. Aug’s in 2018. “It was good to see their hard work pay off.”