WSSU plays for first time in 22 months at home and gets a 63-47 win over Carolina University

When the Rams were preparing to play Duke in an exhibition game earlier this season, Hill said: “Duke has the best fan experience for Division I and we feel like we have the best fans in Division II; our students and our fans have always been tremendous.”

Hill said after the game that Parson and Teel, who weren’t on the bench, were out because they were both banged up.

“They should be good to go, but they are injured and banged up,” Hill said.

Javonte Cooke, a senior transfer from Mars Hill and one of the 11 newcomers on Hill’s roster, said playing in the Gaines Center for the first time was a lot of fun.

“It was everything that I thought it would be and it was loud,” said Cooke, who finished with 14 points. “Once we got going and I got used to things, it went a lot better for us.”

In 2019-20, the Rams were an impressive 11-4 at home. They won’t return to the Gaines Center until Nov. 27, against Clinton College at 4 p.m.

They will hit the road next week and play in the Chris Paul HBCU tournament in Connecticut.

“We’re happy about going to play in the Chris Paul Tournament and we are expecting a good trip. It will be another good experience for our guys,” Hill said.