WSSU pulls out dramatic 90-88 overtime win over Virginia State at the Gaines Center

WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas said this is the best way for fans to see the Rams play. Several CIAA schools are not allowing fans to games with the current surge in COVID-19 cases all over the country.

“We want our fans to come and be in a safe environment, and we are also still all wearing masks,” Thomas said. “The only people who won’t have masks on are the players.”

The WSSU students will return this weekend for spring classes.

As for what the capacity will be for home games with the students back, Thomas said it’s wait-and-see.

“The Gaines Center only holds so many (around 1,900), so we’ll see but the requirements will be the same even for students,” Thomas said.

WSSU women roll past Virginia State

The WSSU women shot 50% on their way to an easy 81-58 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Amaya Tucker led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.