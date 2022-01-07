WSSU pulls out dramatic 90-88 overtime win over Virginia State at the Gaines Center

Winston-Salem State's men's basketball team somehow found the energy in overtime at the Gaines Center on Thursday night for a 90-88 win over Virginia State.
Even though fewer than 100 fans attended, the energy the Rams showed in overtime put them on the right track. If not for a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation by the Rams' Samage Teel, the game never would have gotten to overtime.
That Teel basket was set up by a pure veteran play by senior Xavier Fennell who, on a missed three-pointer just before Teel’s basket, made a one-handed touch pass from just off the rim to a wide open Teel who did the rest.
“That was just natural, and I’m glad he hit the shot,” Fennell said. “This was a big win for us.”
How the Rams won
After getting it to overtime, the backcourt duo of Teel and Isaac Person controlled the play. Fennell also made key plays and blocked a shot early in overtime.
The Rams (1-2 CIAA, 7-4 overall) also hit 27 of 39 free throws, which were just enough down the stretch. The Trojans (1-3, 4-7) hung around long enough thanks to D.J. Fitzgerald (20 points, nine rebounds) and Terrence Hunter-Whitfield.
The Rams’ rotation was limited to seven key players. with five of them getting into double figures. Teel led the way with 23 points. Jon Hicklin and Fennell each had 17 points and Cameron Campbell added 13 points with Parson chipping in 11.
This is how the season will go
The WSSU men were without head coach Cleo Hill Jr., who was out with COVID-19 issues. Players out for various reasons: Jaylin Parker, DyQuavis Wilkins, Javonte Cooke, Rasheen Merlin and Alexander Reed.
Cooke went into the game as the Rams’ leading scorer.
Taking Hill’s place as the acting head coach was Ricky Wilson, with fellow assistant Lance Beckwith close by.
Wilson said he won out for acting head coach because he had more experience as an assistant.
“I’ve got 18 years of coaching,” Wilson said with a smile through his face mask
Wilson said he wasn’t surprised at how well the Rams responded in overtime.
“The guys just really didn’t want to leave here with a loss,” said Wilson, who got his first victory as a head coach since he was a junior college coach. “We were shorthanded tonight but this is sort of how it’s going to be all season.”
WSSU taking a caution approach
To get into WSSU’s home games this season, fans will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status. The text result must be at least 72 hours before each game.
WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas said this is the best way for fans to see the Rams play. Several CIAA schools are not allowing fans to games with the current surge in COVID-19 cases all over the country.
“We want our fans to come and be in a safe environment, and we are also still all wearing masks,” Thomas said. “The only people who won’t have masks on are the players.”
The WSSU students will return this weekend for spring classes.
As for what the capacity will be for home games with the students back, Thomas said it’s wait-and-see.
“The Gaines Center only holds so many (around 1,900), so we’ll see but the requirements will be the same even for students,” Thomas said.
WSSU women roll past Virginia State
The WSSU women shot 50% on their way to an easy 81-58 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Amaya Tucker led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Assistant Dexter Jenkins was the acting head coach in the absence of L’Tona Lamonte, who was out with COVID-19 issues. Jenkins watched the Rams (1-1 CIAA, 5-4 overall) lead by 23 in the first half and coast in the second half.
“We all had an input in the game plan even with Coach Lamonte out and they carried it through in a big way,” Jenkins said.
Melody Prichard had 15 points and seven rebounds and Brooke Spalding added 10 points and three assists.
Tucker, a redshirt sophomore and Reagan graduate, made her 100th career three-pointer in the first half.
The Trojans (3-1, 7-6) were led by Natalie Leaks with 15 points.
Up next for the Rams
The WSSU women will play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Shaw, with the men’s game to follow about 4 p.m.
Shaw men's coach Bobby Collins is a former Rams head coach who guided the team to the CIAA title in 2012. Also on staff with Collins is WyKevin Bazemore, one of the WSSU's top rebounders in school history and a freshman on that championship team. Ken Spencer, an assistant at Shaw, was an assistant for the 2012 Rams.
“Somebody is going to have to point me to the visitor’s locker room,” Collins joked. “It will be nice to coach again there at that historic gym.”
Collins is in his first season with the Bears.
336-727-4081