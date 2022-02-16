WSSU remains perfect at the Gaines Center with win over J.C. Smith

Winston-Salem State clinched the CIAA’s Southern Division on Wednesday night at the Gaines Center, but it was no walk in the park thanks to a spunky Johnson C. Smith.
The Rams needed every ounce of their resolve to win 69-60 in front about 800.
It was their last home game of the season and they were a perfect 10-0. In CIAA home games the Rams went 8-0, the first time that’s happened since the 1999-2000 season.
The Rams (8-1, Southern Division, 18-5 overall) also won their 15th straight home game and seventh in a row.
“We wanted to win this division and remain unbeaten here,” said the ever-improving Rasheen Merlin of the Rams. “This is big and we just found a way to grind it out.”
Picking up the scoring slack was guard Samage Teel with 23 points as he went 9 of 14 shooting. Xavier Fennell, who was shooting a dismal 19% on 3-point attempts, hit two in a row midway through the second half to help fend off the Golden Bulls. Fennell had 12 points in 17 minutes of play.
Javonte Cooke added 11 points as the Rams shot 46% from the field and were 11 of 14 on free-throw attempts. Cam Campbell had nine points, three rebounds and five assists.
The intensity level was a lot lower than it was Saturday when Jon Hicklin made a short jumper at the buzzer to beat Fayetteville State. Even the students weren’t at their best even though the Golden Bulls are one of their rivals.
The Golden Bulls (2-7, 5-17) came into the game in last place in the division.
“We just stayed together and did what we had to do,” Teel said. “My teammates saw that I was hot and got me the ball so this was a big win for us.”
Augustine Ominu led the Golden Bulls with 14 points and Chaz Gwyn, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate, had 13 points and eight rebounds and Stephen Sherrill added 12 points for Coach Steve Joyner Sr.
WSSU chasing region ranking
The Rams are ranked 13th in the latest Atlantic regional ranking with Virginia Union ranked 10th. The CIAA Tournament winner gets an automatic berth into the Division II tournament but the top eight in the regional also get in.
“We’ve got some work to do so that’s what makes the Livingstone game important as well as the CIAA Tournament,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said.
The Rams are the defending CIAA champions and if they don’t win the tournament in Baltimore will need to finish in the top eighth in the region.
What hurts the Rams is Virginia Union has beaten them twice, once in the HBCU Chris Paul Tournament and once in the regu-lar-season in Richmond, Va.
A tribute to Tubby Smith
Tubby Smith, 70, who played at High Point and came back to be its basketball coach a few years ago, retired on Wednesday. Smith, who coached Kentucky to the NCAA championship in 1998, had nearly 650 wins in his career.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said: “I’ve gotten to know him pretty well since I got here to Winston and he’s one of those legendary coaches. And my dad (Cleo Hill Sr.) knew him well also so he’s obviously one of those great coaches.”
Coach Steve Joyner Sr. reflects
Steve Joyner Sr., the athletics director and men’s basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith, is a Winston-Salem native. He is a graduate of the old Atkins High School where he was part of a state championship team in his senior season in 1969.
He says it always is nice to come home and bring his Golden Bulls to town. A lot of his family members from his father’s side of the family still live in Winston-Salem.
“I always have fond memories of coming here,” said Joyner, who has 577 career wins and three CIAA titles.
Joyner, 71, is also the school’s athletics director and says he would like to get to 600 wins.
“That’s the goal so I don’t know how many times I’ll get back here,” Joyner said. “We’ve had a tough year with COVID and in-juries so we’ll just keep working.”
A chance to repeat
Hill said there are hopefully plenty of more games to play but he’s really loved the progress the Rams made this season. The have two starters (Cam Campbell and Javonte Cooke) who are graduate transfers and have taken to the CIAA in a big way.
“The best part is how this team has come together,” Hill said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys and they’ve jelled.”
As for the chance to repeat, something WSSU hasn’t done since the 1999 and 2000 tournament titles, Hill shakes his head.
“Yes, we can,” said Hill, who was coach of the year in the CIAA in the 2019-20 season. “It’s about making sure they know the tournament is different than the regular-season and everybody starts 0-0.”
J.C. Smith women beat WSSU
The J.C. Smith women held off Winston-Salem State 87-80 to clinch the CIAA’s Southern Division title.
The Golden Bulls (8-1 Southern Division, 15-8) were led by Aubrina Bonner with 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Clara Harris added 18 points as the Golden Bulls shot 46% and forced the Rams (5-4, 11-11) into 21 turnovers.
Kendra Ross led the Rams with 21 points and nine rebounds and Kennedi Simmons added 16 points. Amaya Tucker had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
A look ahead
WSSU’s women’s and men’s teams will end their regular-seasons on Saturday at Livingstone. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
The CIAA is expected to release pairings for the women’s and men’s tournament on Sunday or late Saturday night.
