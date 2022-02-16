WSSU remains perfect at the Gaines Center with win over J.C. Smith

Winston-Salem State clinched the CIAA’s Southern Division on Wednesday night at the Gaines Center, but it was no walk in the park thanks to a spunky Johnson C. Smith.

The Rams needed every ounce of their resolve to win 69-60 in front about 800.

It was their last home game of the season and they were a perfect 10-0. In CIAA home games the Rams went 8-0, the first time that’s happened since the 1999-2000 season.

The Rams (8-1, Southern Division, 18-5 overall) also won their 15th straight home game and seventh in a row.

“We wanted to win this division and remain unbeaten here,” said the ever-improving Rasheen Merlin of the Rams. “This is big and we just found a way to grind it out.”

Picking up the scoring slack was guard Samage Teel with 23 points as he went 9 of 14 shooting. Xavier Fennell, who was shooting a dismal 19% on 3-point attempts, hit two in a row midway through the second half to help fend off the Golden Bulls. Fennell had 12 points in 17 minutes of play.

Javonte Cooke added 11 points as the Rams shot 46% from the field and were 11 of 14 on free-throw attempts. Cam Campbell had nine points, three rebounds and five assists.