WSSU removes interim tag from Robert Massey's title and now he's the permanent head football coach

Meet the new boss; same as the old boss.
Winston-Salem State has hired Robert Massey as its full-time head football coach. He had been the interim head coach since May of 2019 but won’t have to wear that label anymore.
After a national search with close to 40 applicants, athletics director Etienne Thomas and Chancellor Elwood Robinson decided to stay with Massey despite his 7-12 record in the two seasons he has been the head coach.
The school’s board of trustees approved the decision at 3 p.m. on Friday, and a news conference was to take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse.
Massey guided the program through a COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when there was no football season. Instead, he kept the team together and they accumulated a 3.0 grade point average during the academic year.
The Rams have a long way to go to be contenders in the CIAA, but by keeping Massey they are giving him and his young staff another chance. Massey loves that he has young assistant coaches such as Marvin Bohannon, Kam Smith, Markus McElveen, Corey Stewart and Malcolm Gaither. Bohannon, Smith and Stewart are all WSSU graduates and McElveen played for Massey when they were both at Shaw.
Thomas praised Massey at the end of last season, and said she would give him ample opportunity to interview for the job.
After Massey replaced Kienus Boulware, who was fired in May of 2019, the Rams went 4-6. Massey went 3-6 this past season and in his two seasons went 7-12, but they haven’t been factors in the CIAA’s Southern Division since 2016.
Massey said at the end of the season he was excited about the chance to go after the job on a permanent basis.
“To be able to be in a position to lead young men and affect their lives and change their lives for the positive is great,” Massey said after the season was over.
One thing that will have to change if WSSU is serious about contending in the CIAA is it needs to have more than just 22 scholarships. That’s a far cry from the maximum of 36 allowed in Division II.
When the season was over, Thomas said: “I am looking forward to sitting down with (Massey) and hearing what his vision is for WSSU football. I’ve loved working with Coach Massey and I encouraged him to apply.”
In his three stops as a head coach at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU Massey, 55 and a former star in the NFL who is an N.C. Central graduate, has compiled a 23-56 record.
Justin Fleming, a sophomore in the classroom who was a freshman on the field this past season, is a defensive back from Greensboro. He was part of a defense that was very good except for an embarrassing 73-7 loss at Chowan which was the lowlight of the season.
“Yes, I believe he should be back,” Fleming said late in the season this past fall. “He cares and he’s like a lot of coaches even though he might talk to us hard or whatever you know he’s just trying to make you better.”
Earlier this week Thomas talked about trying to get to 30 scholarships in football.
Bowie State, the CIAA champions, and Fayetteville State, the Southern Division champion the last four seasons are winning without 36 scholarships. The Bulldogs have around 18 scholarships, according to Clyde Doughty, Jr., the athletics director at Bowie State.
When WSSU was in the Division II championship game in 2012 Coach Connell Maynor had 29 scholarships as they went a school-best 14-1. Over the years since then the scholarships have dwindled for football and that's showed in the program becoming a middle-of-the pack team in the CIAA.
“It’s about getting more resources, and we have to work with the university to partner for more scholarships,” Thomas said. “We would like to get toward 30 and then work toward the maximum (of 36 for Division II) but we know that’s going to take some work.”
Thomas said part of her plan is also to work with corporate sponsors to help raise revenue.
“We realize that corporations don’t want their sponsorship money going toward scholarships but if we can move money around from other areas to gain more scholarship dollars we will certainly look at doing that,” Thomas said.
According to Thomas, who was hired in January of 2020 and has only been through one football season, there were close to 40 applicants for the vacant job.
“We though the search went smooth and there was interest from all over the country,” Thomas said.
Massey will get a four-year contract worth $90,000 a year. The last full-time coach, Boulware, was getting $130,000 a year, but Thomas said that extra money would go toward another full-time assistant coach.
For the two and half years that Massey was the interim, which was more than 900 days, he was earning around $62,000 a year. He was the defensive coordinator under Boulware but was elevated to head coach on an interim basis in the spring of 2019.
Massey came to WSSU in 2016 as a defensive backs coach. That’s the last time WSSU won the CIAA championship.
Darryl Perkins, who lives in Rural Hall, has been a Horn’s member for several years. The Horn's Club is one of the main fund-raising clubs for WSSU athletics. Perkins is a 1976 graduate of WSSU and is an active alum.
“We need resources in the worst way,” Perkins said about the hiring of Massey as the permanent coach. “We can be unhappy and wait until the wheels fall off or we can roll up our sleeves and encourage more giving or more fundraising. I would like to be 12-0 like everyone else….But this is my university, but I’m not disgruntled. It's my job as an alum to try and do all that I can to help the university succeed on the football field.”
