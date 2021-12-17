WSSU removes interim tag from Robert Massey's title and now he's the permanent head football coach

After Massey replaced Kienus Boulware, who was fired in May of 2019, the Rams went 4-6. Massey went 3-6 this past season and in his two seasons went 7-12, but they haven’t been factors in the CIAA’s Southern Division since 2016.

Massey said at the end of the season he was excited about the chance to go after the job on a permanent basis.

“To be able to be in a position to lead young men and affect their lives and change their lives for the positive is great,” Massey said after the season was over.

One thing that will have to change if WSSU is serious about contending in the CIAA is it needs to have more than just 22 scholarships. That’s a far cry from the maximum of 36 allowed in Division II.

When the season was over, Thomas said: “I am looking forward to sitting down with (Massey) and hearing what his vision is for WSSU football. I’ve loved working with Coach Massey and I encouraged him to apply.”

In his three stops as a head coach at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU Massey, 55 and a former star in the NFL who is an N.C. Central graduate, has compiled a 23-56 record.