Winston-Salem State broke out its new mascot named Amon on Wednesday morning at the Gaines Center.

It’s been a long time since the Rams got a fresher looking mascot, but the reveal comes at the right time.

All the students are on campus and classes will soon begin and the football teams and volleyball teams are already practicing.

The Rams’ football team will start their season on Sept. 2 at N.C. Central with a 4 p.m. game.