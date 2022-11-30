WSSU rolls to 84-57 win over Johnson & Wales at a packed Gaines Center

Technically, Winston-Salem State’s game against Johnson & Wales on Wednesday night wasn’t its first at the Gaines Center this season. It just felt like it.

The Rams rolled to an easy 84-57 win over the NAIA Wildcats from Charlotte thanks to a defensive effort that’s been routine this season. The Rams (7-1) actually had their first home game against Carolina University, but it was during Thanksgiving break and a lot of the students had gone home.

It was the real deal on Wednesday night, with 1,600 cramming into the Gaines Center that was complete with the Red Sea of Sound, the school’s award-winning band.

The Rams had nine dunks in the game as they got to the rim with ease.

“It was a live experience, for sure,” said freshman KC Shaw of the Rams, who had just six points and got involved with Anthoneay Ray of the Wildcats in a skirmish that resulted in a double technical foul.

When it all happened, the Rams were comfortably in front by 22 points; but Shaw kept his cool and he and Ray went at it guarding each other for a long stretch. With less than five minutes to go Coach Chalen Stafford-Gill of the Wildcats took Ray out. Ray led the way with 22 points for the Wildcats, scoring from all over the court.

“I just tried to play my game defensively and that’s what it was all about,” Shaw said of the incident with Ray. “We just wanted to get this win.”

Jaylon Gibson led the way for the Rams with 20 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists. He had five of the Rams' dunks on the night.

“This was a lot of fun,” Gibson said. “I give all the credit to the coaching staff, because they’ve put us in this position and we executed.”

Gibson said the atmosphere was a lot different than the first home game.

“Man, it was loud,” Gibson said.

Jaylen Alston helped the Rams with 14 points, while Samage Teel and Issac Parson each hit double figures, combining for 21 points. Jon Hicklin added nine points and three steals.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams addressed his team after the game in the locker room and said: “That was the real Gaines Center.”

The double technical fouls called on Shaw and Ray led to more heated exchanges, and the teams didn't shake hands afterward. The two coaches shook hands, then both teams left the court quickly.

The Rams trailed one time, 11-10 in the early going. But that didn’t last long and by the time Jeremy Dixon, a freshman from Kinston, hit a 3-pointer the Rams led 23-11 and were never threatened.

Teel’s basket at the end of the half gave the Rams a 49-30 lead at the break. In the first half the Rams shot 52% and had six dunks with three of them by Gibson. He had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots in 12 minutes in the first half.

The Rams forced the Wildcats into nine turnovers in the first half and for the game forced 21 turnovers.

No rest for the defense

The Rams came into Wednesday night’s game second in Division II in defense, allowing just 52 points a game.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said he’s not surprised because that’s what he’s always preached.

“The guys are just buying in and it’s their hard work, but we know that’s how you win games and it’s like that in our league for sure,” Hill said.

Assistant coach Lance Beckwith said that the mentality is defense first.

“We know to be successful, it’s about doing it on the defensive end,” Beckwith said. “And we’ve done that here early in the season but the hard part is maintaining that consistency.”

Newcomer Gibson having fun

One of the Rams' newcomers is 6-foot-10 center Gibson, an N.C. State transfer who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, second best on the team.

Gibson said it’s been a lot of fun and he loves how the team has come together.

“We just get along very well and we have fun together,” Gibson said. “We jelled pretty quickly and we want to keep that going.”

The Rams have moved up to seventh in the Atlantic Regional rankings, up from ninth after their two wins in Erie, Pa. at the Gary Miller Classic over the weekend.

Paying homage to ’67 team

WSSU is making sure to recognize the historic 1966-67 basketball team that won the Division II national championship behind Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and coached by the legendary Big House Gaines. The team has new warmups with ’67 on the sleeves and Ramily on the back.

The team broke out the warmups for Wednesday’s game.

“We are going to be doing a lot to make sure that team is brought out because we think it’s significant that it’s been 55 years,” Hill said.

Monroe, who lives in New York City, saw the Rams play — and win — in Harlem, N.Y., earlier this season.

“Earl was there and that was great and Tracy McGrady was also there so the guys really got a kick out of meeting with them and talking with them,” Hill said.

Next game for the Rams

The Rams will take a few days off before their next game, which is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. against Clark-Atlanta at the Gaines Center.

The Rams will then hit conference play with three straight home games on Dec. 15, 17, 19 against Lincoln (Pa.), Virginia Union and Bowie State. Unfortunately for the Rams the school will be on Christmas break so the atmosphere at the Gaines Center will be nothing like it will be in mid-January.