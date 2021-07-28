WSSU selected ninth overall in CIAA in preseason coaches poll and fourth in Southern Division

Josh Flowers, a senior defensive back for Winston-Salem State, didn’t mince words after seeing where the Rams were selected in the CIAA preseason poll.
“They had us ninth, and we all feel disrespected, so we are focused on showing what we can on the field,” said Flowers, who was one of four Rams selected on the All-CIAA preseason team that was released last week.
The Rams, who were a disappointing 4-6 in 2019, have had a lot of time to stew over the fact that they haven’t been the Southern Division champions since 2016. In the last three seasons since winning the division in 2016 the Rams are 15-14 overall and 11-9 in the CIAA.
For the last three years Fayetteville State has won the division while the Rams were left outside of the championship game.
The coaches’ preseason poll also had the Rams fourth in the Southern Division behind Fayetteville State, Shaw and Johnson C. Smith. The ninth-place prediction is the lowest the Rams have been since rejoining the conference in 2010. They also haven't been picked that low in the Southern Division in a long time.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said earlier this summer he’s excited about what this team can accomplish. There are a lot of question marks on all the CIAA programs be-cause none of the schools played last season because of COVID-19.
“We are all in the same boat,” Massey said about the conference. “It’s been a long time since any of us played games, so I think this season the nonconference games are even more important.”
Flowers, who already has earned his undergraduate degree in sports management, decided to come back for his final season of eligibility.
“I didn’t want it to end with us not playing last season because of COVID,” he said. “But like I said earlier we felt some disrespect about where we are picked but we can’t really talk because we were just 4-6 in 2019.”
Joining Flowers on the All-CIAA preseason team were linebackers Kalen Allen and Ta’Shaun Taylor, who was the Rams’ leading tackler in 2019. The only offensive player chosen for the Rams was lineman Kendyl Graves.
The preseason poll and the All-CIAA teams were selected by the conference’s sports information director and the head coaches.
Bowie State, the two-time defending champion, was picked again as the top team in the CIAA.
