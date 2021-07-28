 Skip to main content
WSSU selected ninth overall in CIAA in preseason coaches poll and fourth in Southern Division
WSSU selected ninth overall in CIAA in preseason coaches poll and fourth in Southern Division

Rams were picked ninth in the CIAA preseason poll

Josh Flowers, a senior defensive back for Winston-Salem State, didn’t mince words after seeing where the Rams were selected in the CIAA preseason poll.

“They had us ninth, and we all feel disrespected, so we are focused on showing what we can on the field,” said Flowers, who was one of four Rams selected on the All-CIAA preseason team that was released last week.

The Rams, who were a disappointing 4-6 in 2019, have had a lot of time to stew over the fact that they haven’t been the Southern Division champions since 2016. In the last three seasons since winning the division in 2016 the Rams are 15-14 overall and 11-9 in the CIAA.

Winston-Salem State Catawba Football

Josh Flowers, right, and Darrius Skinner make a play against Catawba in 2019. Skinner has graduated but Flowers will be counted on to be the leader of the secondary this fall.

For the last three years Fayetteville State has won the division while the Rams were left outside of the championship game.

The coaches’ preseason poll also had the Rams fourth in the Southern Division behind Fayetteville State, Shaw and Johnson C. Smith. The ninth-place prediction is the lowest the Rams have been since rejoining the conference in 2010. They also haven't been picked that low in the Southern Division in a long time.

WSSU will have gone 22 months between games when opener is played on Sept. 4

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said earlier this summer he’s excited about what this team can accomplish. There are a lot of question marks on all the CIAA programs be-cause none of the schools played last season because of COVID-19.

Shaw WSSU football

Robert Massey went 4-6 as WSSU's interim head coach in 2019. 

“We are all in the same boat,” Massey said about the conference. “It’s been a long time since any of us played games, so I think this season the nonconference games are even more important.”

Flowers, who already has earned his undergraduate degree in sports management, decided to come back for his final season of eligibility.

“I didn’t want it to end with us not playing last season because of COVID,” he said. “But like I said earlier we felt some disrespect about where we are picked but we can’t really talk because we were just 4-6 in 2019.”

sss

The four WSSU players who were named preseason All-CIAA were, left to right, Kalen Allen, Josh Flowers, Kendyl Graves and Ta’Shaun Taylor.

Joining Flowers on the All-CIAA preseason team were linebackers Kalen Allen and Ta’Shaun Taylor, who was the Rams’ leading tackler in 2019. The only offensive player chosen for the Rams was lineman Kendyl Graves.

The preseason poll and the All-CIAA teams were selected by the conference’s sports information director and the head coaches.

Bowie State, the two-time defending champion, was picked again as the top team in the CIAA.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Preseason CIAA Coaches Poll

2021 CIAA Preseason

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Bowie State*

2. Fayetteville State

3. Chowan

4. Virginia State

5. Virginia Union

6. Shaw

7. Elizabeth City State

8. Johnson C. Smith

9. Winston-Salem State

10. Lincoln (PA)

11. Livingstone

12. Saint Augustine’s

*- unanimous choice

Northern Division

1. Bowie State

2. Chowan

3. Virginia State

4. Virginia Union

5. Elizabeth City State

6. Lincoln (PA)

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State

2. Shaw

3. Johnson C. Smith

4. Winston-Salem State

5. Livingstone

6. Saint Augustine’s

Preseason All-CIAA Team

Tight End: Desmond Smith, Virginia Union; Offensive Linemen: Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State, Jaylan Galloway, Fayetteville State, David Keck, Chowan, Tyrese Bobbitt, Shaw University, Kendyl Graves, Winston-Salem State. Wide Receivers: Charles Hall, Virginia Union, Imeek Watkins, Chowan. Quarterback: Ja’rome Johnson, Bowie State. Running Backs: Deshaun Wethington, Chowan, Sidney Gibbs, Shaw. Kick Returner: Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State. Place Kicker: Jefferson Souza, Virginia Union.

Defensive Linemen: Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State, Joshua Pryor, Bowie State, Dast Sturkie, Shaw, Javon Frazier, Virginia State. Linebackers: Nigel Peele, Fayetteville State. Kalen Allen, Winston-Salem State, Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State. Defensive Backs: Demetri Morsell, Bowie State, Jaleel Scroggins, Shaw, Kevin Sherman, Shaw, Joshua Flowers, Winston-Salem State. Punt Returner: Jaiden Reavis, Virginia Union. Punter: Kenny Amaya, Bowie State.

WSSU Schedule

Sept. 4: UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Catawba, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: at N.C. Central, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: Elizabeth City St., 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Chowan, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Johnson C. Smith, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: St. Augustine's, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Livingstone, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30: at Shaw, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6: at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 13: CIAA Championship Game (Salem, Va.)

Breaking News