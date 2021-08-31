WSSU shifts focus to its game at Catawba on Sept. 11 in Salisbury

Football practice was rough for Coach Robert Massey at Winston-Salem State on Monday afternoon.

Everything was fine on the field, and Massey said it was a good practice, but the announcement he had to make afterward wasn’t easy.

“I had to tell the team we weren’t playing on Saturday,” Massey said about the canceled game because of COVID-19 issues in the UNC Pembroke program.

WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas offered to make the announcement, but Massey said he would do it.

“Mrs. Thomas broke the news to me, but I told her ‘Look, I will let the team know,’” Massey said. “And they were disappointed, but at the end of the day this is the world we live in now.”

Despite social media speculation that the Rams could find another opponent by Saturday, Thomas said the season opener would be Sept. 11 at Catawba, the Rams' first game since Nov. 9, 2019, a span of 22 months.

It's not known whether WSSU will get credit with a victory or whether UNC Pembroke would be tagged with a loss in the NCAA Division II non-conference game.