WSSU shifts focus to its game at Catawba on Sept. 11 in Salisbury

Football practice was rough for Coach Robert Massey at Winston-Salem State on Monday afternoon.
Everything was fine on the field, and Massey said it was a good practice, but the announcement he had to make afterward wasn’t easy.
“I had to tell the team we weren’t playing on Saturday,” Massey said about the canceled game because of COVID-19 issues in the UNC Pembroke program.
WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas offered to make the announcement, but Massey said he would do it.
“Mrs. Thomas broke the news to me, but I told her ‘Look, I will let the team know,’” Massey said. “And they were disappointed, but at the end of the day this is the world we live in now.”
Despite social media speculation that the Rams could find another opponent by Saturday, Thomas said the season opener would be Sept. 11 at Catawba, the Rams' first game since Nov. 9, 2019, a span of 22 months.
It's not known whether WSSU will get credit with a victory or whether UNC Pembroke would be tagged with a loss in the NCAA Division II non-conference game.
The cancellation leaves the Rams with just three home games. Thomas wouldn’t say how much the program would lose in revenue with the cancellation.
The city of Winston-Salem, which owns Bowman Gray Stadium, will not charge the school for rental for Saturday’s game, according to Robert Mulhearn, who manages Bowman Gray Stadium and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Mulhearn said that the city charges WSSU $5,393 per game plus 15% of the gross revenue, but only if a game is played. Now the first home game will be Sept. 25 against Elizabeth City State where the city will officially name the playing surface Bill Hayes Field.
Because the Rams didn’t play in 2020 after the CIAA canceled the season, a crowd of about 6,000 was expected in the 13,500-seat stadium. About 4,000 people watched the two teams play in WSSU's home opener in 2018.
Catawba, meanwhile, will open its season at home Saturday against Erskine.
“The one positive is the season isn’t over, and we have to continue to practice and perfect our craft,” Massey said. “We've still got a lot of competition going on for starting positions and we’ll continue those battles.”
One of the most heated is at quarterback where incumbent Dominique Graves is getting pushed by transfer Cameron Lewis. Massey said he wouldn't announce a starter until just before the 7 p.m. kickoff at Catawba.
“It will be a game-time decision,” Massey said. “We’ve really liked what Dom has done because he’s really picked up his game knowing Cam is right there. Cam’s got a strong arm and he’s not afraid to use it, so we’ll just see and we’ll have another week to get ready.”
Massey said that Catawba playing on Saturday wouldn’t necessarily mean an advantage against the Rams.
“It’s a good question, but I just think we’ve been going at it in practice a long time and we will finally get to hit somebody else next week in the Catawba game,” Massey said.
