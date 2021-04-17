 Skip to main content
WSSU shuts down the rest of spring sports amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus
breaking

WSSU shuts down the rest of spring sports amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

An uptick in COVID-19 cases at Winston-Salem State, particularly in the athletics department, has caused cancellation of the rest of the spring season in softball and track and field.

Athletics director Etienne Thomas on Monday canceled the rest of spring football practice because of the surge in cases.

Later in the week, a university spokeswoman confirmed that a cluster of five positive cases were found in the athletics department.

When Thomas was reached midweek, she said shutting down football practice was in the best interest of the entire university as a safety precaution.

WSSU has reported 115 cases this semester, including 44 from April 1 to April 12. Thirteen, the most in a single day, were added to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard April 12.

Spokeswoman Haley Gingles said this week that the school is reminding students to observe protocols.

“We’re reminding (students) to stay vigilant and don’t let your guard down,” Gingles said this week. “Yes, the vaccine is out there, but we all have to do our part to keep everyone safe on campus.”

Even though the CIAA canceled all spring sports championships, the softball team had played seven games and had a 4-3 record.

The track and field team competed in one event this month in High Point and was scheduled to compete on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. 

