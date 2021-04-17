WSSU shuts down the rest of spring sports amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

An uptick in COVID-19 cases at Winston-Salem State, particularly in the athletics department, has caused cancellation of the rest of the spring season in softball and track and field.

Athletics director Etienne Thomas on Monday canceled the rest of spring football practice because of the surge in cases.

Later in the week, a university spokeswoman confirmed that a cluster of five positive cases were found in the athletics department.

When Thomas was reached midweek, she said shutting down football practice was in the best interest of the entire university as a safety precaution.

