WSSU signs a class of four football players for this fall

Winston-Salem State cobbled together one of its smallest recruiting football classes in a long time.

Trying to recruit in a pandemic isn’t easy but interim head coach Robert Massey and his staff signed three high-school recruits and welcomed a transfer from Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Rams signed Jhaki Rankin of Reidsville, a 6-foot, 235 pound defensive back and the younger brother of Jayron Rankin, a former All-CIAA linebacker. Jayron, who is now a state trooper in North Carolina, was a three-year starter for the Rams before he graduated.

Also signed was wide receiver Anthony Davis Ingram, who is 5-10 and 170 pounds, who is from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School.

The third high-school player signed running back Jakari Walker, who is from Bridgeport, Conn., where he played for Capital Prep.

Dantrell Barkley, a defensive tackle who is 6-4 and 285 pounds, is the lone transfer signed by the Rams for this coming fall’s class. Barkley is from Kannapolis where he graduated from A.L. Brown High School.

The Rams didn't play this past fall because of the pandemic, but are scheduled to go through spring practice.

Athletics director Etienne Thomas is hopeful the Rams can have a controlled scrimmage to end spring practice on April 10. However, there have been no updates on when spring practice could begin.

