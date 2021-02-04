WSSU signs a class of six football players for fall

• Nathan Strother, a wide receiver who transferred from Presbyterian.

The Rams didn't play in the fall because of the pandemic but are scheduled to go through spring practice.

Athletics director Etienne Thomas is hopeful the Rams can have a controlled scrimmage to end spring practice on April 10. But there have been no updates on when spring practice could begin.

WSSU's schedule has not been released by the CIAA, but Massey said it would be the same as it was in 2020, with seven CIAA games and three outside of the league. The Rams will play N.C. Central on Sept. 18 in Durham in a rivalry game. The two schools will play for the first time in 11 seasons.

"Our big thing now is to keep the guys safe and keep our school safe from COVID," Massey said, "and we will ease into conditioning and then spring practice."

Massey said that several transfers and the incoming freshmen from last season haven't seen the field yet, so spring practice will be that much more important.

"You look at our running back position and we have four new guys but they haven't even been in a uniform yet," Massey said. "We feel good about our veteran offensive line and our linebackers, but we needed to get some depth at wide receiver and we've done that."

