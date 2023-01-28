WSSU sneaks out of New Trent Gym with overtime win over Livingstone

SALISBURY — About 45 minutes after Winston-Salem State's heart-pounding 88-83 overtime win over Livingstone in overcrowded New Trent Gym, the entire Rams team gathered for a few pictures outside while waiting for the team bus.

It was a perfect snapshot of togetherness, because that’s what they needed in a big way to survive the gauntlet that is playing in front of the Blue Bears’ spirited crowd. One could argue the atmosphere rivals that at the Gaines Center when the Rams play at home.

“That’s the craziest atmosphere I’ve been a part of,” said Nate Springs, who had one of his best games for the Rams. “It’s just crazy, there’s no other way of describing it.”

Making two big plays in overtime for the Rams was DyQuavis Wilkins, who was playing because Jaylen Alston had fouled out. Wilkins took an important charge late in overtime and also made a pass to Jaylon Gibson for a dunk with 20 seconds to go that basically sealed the win.

“Right before the timeout, my coaches said the ball will rotate and he (Khyree Temple) would drive and he did. I just wanted to make sure I was above the circle so it wouldn’t be a block,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins came into the game with an ankle injury that forced him to miss practice on Friday, but he felt better on Saturday and was given the go-ahead to play.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said Wilkins making key plays in the overtime is what it means to win as a team.

“Those were huge plays and I tell the guys all the time, if you aren’t shooting the ball well you have to do something else, and he did that,” Hill said.

Samage Teel led the way for the Rams (15-5, 4-1 Southern Division) with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Backcourt mate Isaac Parson had 16 points, six assists, six rebounds against just one turnover. Jon Hicklin added 15 points off the bench, with six rebounds and three assists. Jaylon Gibson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Alston had eight points and eight rebounds, while Springs had 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting, playing a very effective 17 minutes.

The Rams thought they had won it in regulation after Teel hit a clutch 3-pointer late, then got a big steal. But down three it was Arion Broadnax, a graduate of Reynolds High School and a son of Michael Broadnax — who starred for the Rams in the late 1990s — who hit a tremendous shot from deep to tie the game for Livingstone with 8.4 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, despite a crowd that was worked into a frenzy, the Rams held up just fine and made the plays when they mattered most.

“We are sneaking out of here in a hurry,” Hill said. “That crowd was tremendous and it’s hard to win here. It was a good crowd that was really into it.”

The Blue Bears, who only have one senior starter in Broadnax, have a young team for Coach James Stinson and that was a factor.

“We are young and sometimes our shot selection just isn’t there, but Winston has a lot of experience and I think that was the difference in overtime,” Stinson said.

The Blue Bears (9-10, 2-3 Southern Division) got balanced scoring with Temple and Paul Tako each scoring 15 points. Broadnax had 13, and when the Blue Bears were down nine midway through the second half, he got them back into it.

Hill said playing in such a hostile environment, it’s all about controlling emotion.

“We stayed together,” Hill said. “We bent but didn’t break and we had some high and low emotions. But we cut down on our mistakes and we stayed together.”

In the first half the Rams kept it close by shooting 45%, but trailed 42-37 at halftime.

One fan was escorted out by four policemen working security, that were on both ends of the court. Fans were turned away at the door, with the gym completely sold out with around 1,200 allowed into the historic gym.

It got a little chippy late in the first half, when a double technical was called on Hicklin and DeMarr McCrae of the Blue Bears.

Whenever the Blue Bears scored off a dunk or a 3-pointer security had to push back students who were already close to the court.

“It is all about trusting each other,” Teel said of picking up a road win in a hostile environment. “Our seniors come in and give us big lifts and we are listening to the coaches for our game plans and just executing. When you play here it’s about trusting what we’ve done in practice and that’s how we won.”

As the final horn sounded, the Rams slipped off the court together with a police escort, bounding into their locker room at one end of the court. They weren't going to linger very long on the court, because a celebration awaited in the locker room where Hill may or may not have done a little dancing with his team.

Moment of silence for Livingstone player

Before the men’s game, Livingstone had a moment of silence for freshman Eric Henderson, a player for the Blue Bears who died in a car accident over the Christmas break.

Henderson, from Virginia Beach, Va., was the great nephew of Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson, Livingstone’s faculty assembly president.

Henderson's No. 10 jersey was draped over one of the chairs on the Livingstone sideline.

WSSU women pick up victory

Amaya Tucker scored 17 points and Tania Wilkins added 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Winston-Salem State women beat Livingstone 61-44 in the first game on Saturday afternoon.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte was down to nine healthy players, but just enough defense made it all work.

“We were missing key players and had to really scramble,” Lamonte said. “I’m proud of the way we came in here to get this win because this is a hostile, freakin’ environment right here.”

Jainaya Jones added nine points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jakaiya Mack had nine points and three steals before fouling out.

Andresia Alexander led the Blue Bears with 11 points as they struggled from the foul line, going just 6 of 13.

The Rams got to the line 35 times and made 25 free throws and enjoyed a 26-17 edge in rebounds.

The Rams improved to 12-7 overall and 4-1 in the CIAA’s Southern Division.

Next games

The WSSU men will play their final nonconference game on Wednesday at Bluefield State at 7 p.m.

The WSSU women will play Wednesday at home at 5:30 p.m. in a nonconference game against Salem University.