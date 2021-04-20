WSSU spring practice was cut short by COVID-19, but Coach Robert Massey was pleased with what he saw

Transfer Cameron Davis from Campbell was also taking plenty of snaps this spring. Jonathan Smith, a freshman from Mount Airy, is also coming along pretty well.

“Jon’s in the mix,” Massey said. “A lot of this is new to freshmen with the conditioning part of it.”

Wide receivers also will be new

To help the offense the Rams signed two wide receiver transfers in Terrance Horne, Jr. (South Florida) and Alex Cabrera (Eastern Kentucky) who both were in spring practices. Another transfer, Anthony Berry from St. Aug’s, could also help this fall.

“It gives us some speed on the outside because we don’t want teams to just stack the box on us,” Massey said. “We expect those guys who came from D-I programs to produce for us so we’re excited.

Strength of defense will be linebacker

The luxury that Massey will have are two stud linebackers in juniors Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen. Both are capable of being All-CIAA this fall and were the two best tacklers for the Rams in 2019.

Taylor led the Rams with 85 tackles and Allen was second with 53 and both had three sacks each.