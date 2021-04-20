WSSU spring practice was cut short by COVID-19, but Coach Robert Massey was pleased with what he saw

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State’s football team, loved what he saw from his team during 10 spring practices. He just wished he could have saw a little more.
“Sure we’re disappointed that COVID-19 got us and we had to shut down, but there’s always a positive in everything,” Massey said. "At least we got out there to the field and some schools in our league had little to no practice this spring."
In the case of the Rams, who haven’t played a game since November of 2019, just getting out to their practice field was a great opportunity.
“My biggest thing was the conditioning part of it but once we hit the field we looked pretty good,” Massey said. “Getting back to that conditioning part of being in football shape and doing football types of things was good. We probably didn’t do as much contact work as I would have liked.”
The NCAA gives programs 15 practices each spring and the Rams had one more week to go which included a spring game. But with a cluster of cases in the athletics department and cases rising on campus there was no choice but to cancel the rest of spring football practice.
The school also shut down what was left of track and softball for this spring.
"We really had no choice but to shut it down," Massey said.
Only one significant injury
Starting quarterback Dominique Graves was the only casualty in terms of major injuries, according to Massey. He suffered a broken pinky finger on his left throwing hand that required surgery. The injury happened when a defensive linemen got a little too excited and rushed at Graves while he was attempting to pass.
"The linemen just came across and Dom's hand got caught on a helmet," Massey said.
Massey said that Graves, who started in 2018 and 2019, should be 100 percent by the fall.
Transfer Cameron Lewis (East Tennessee State) and Tyler Smith saw more action after Graves’ injury.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Massey said about having depth at quarterback. “In our case we have competition going on and Tyler Smith showed he was capable of running the offense as well as Cameron. Now, Dom will be the front runner heading into fall camp.”
Running back position shaping up
In 2019 the Rams had three senior running backs but they are all gone so a lot of the spring practices were used to find depth at that position.
Freshman Andrew Hayes, who is from Durham, showed a lot of speed, according to Massey. "He actually showed more speed than I expected," Massey said.
Transfer Cameron Davis from Campbell was also taking plenty of snaps this spring. Jonathan Smith, a freshman from Mount Airy, is also coming along pretty well.
“Jon’s in the mix,” Massey said. “A lot of this is new to freshmen with the conditioning part of it.”
Wide receivers also will be new
To help the offense the Rams signed two wide receiver transfers in Terrance Horne, Jr. (South Florida) and Alex Cabrera (Eastern Kentucky) who both were in spring practices. Another transfer, Anthony Berry from St. Aug’s, could also help this fall.
“It gives us some speed on the outside because we don’t want teams to just stack the box on us,” Massey said. “We expect those guys who came from D-I programs to produce for us so we’re excited.
Strength of defense will be linebacker
The luxury that Massey will have are two stud linebackers in juniors Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen. Both are capable of being All-CIAA this fall and were the two best tacklers for the Rams in 2019.
Taylor led the Rams with 85 tackles and Allen was second with 53 and both had three sacks each.
“They are expected to be leaders and showed that this spring but believe it or not Freddy Johnson, a kid that we signed in 2019 and he played some on special teams, is a good ball player,” Massey said. “So we have some quality guys there and we feel good about the linebacking corps.”
In the secondary Josh Flowers will be the leader and is back for another season.
“When he decided to come back that was a bonus for us,” Massey said. “That’s going to make life easier for us on that back line with Josh there.”
Lack of special teams work
One of the biggest downfalls with missing a week of spring practice was Massey wanted to get the special teams more work. In 2019 the kicking game was suspect at best.
Freshman Jackson Tumbarello and sophomore Ivan Caro were battling for the starting spot as the placekicker.
“With Dom being down with an injury that would have created some different things anyway,” Massey said about Graves, who was the team’s punter in 2018 and ’19. “I would have liked to have done more with special teams but we’ve got another kicker coming in this fall so I’m not going to stop with the recruiting to try and make us better.”
The outlook for the fall
With COVID-19 continuing to affect everything it’s hard to know what the fall will look like in terms of CIAA football. Massey is optimistic there will be a season, and the school is going all out to sell season tickets.
There’s still so much that is unknown, especially at the Division II level.
“There are really a couple of things,” Massey said about the fall. “We need the guys that we are counting on to stay healthy so we’ll need some luck there. And we’ll also need some luck with how are going to navigate through another COVID-ridden season.
"With us shutting down this spring it kind of shows us what it might look like if we have to do that in the fall for a week or two…. How do we go through the school year with what COVID presents to us will be a big thing.”
