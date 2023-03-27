Samage Teel, a redshirt sophomore guard on the Winston-Salem State’s CIAA championship team, has entered the transfer portal.

He made the announcement on Monday afternoon via social media.

Teel, a 6-2 combo guard from Farmville, was part of one of the best backcourts in the CIAA this past season that included Isaac Parson. When Parson went out with a broken left wrist in the semifinals of the CIAA Tournament against Virginia Union it was Teel who stepped up his game and hit the game-winner against the Panthers.

He also played well in the championship game and the win over Lincoln (Pa.)

Teel also nearly carried the Rams past third-ranked and top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in a 52-50 loss that ended their season.

“Winston will always have a special place in my heart,” Teel said in a text message. “I met a lot of wonderful people here and also made a lot of great things happen. And to the, fans I love y’all. The C.E Gaines Center is nothing without y’all, but sometimes God opens up doors that you have to walk through.”

Teel is a redshirt sophomore on the court and is close to getting his undergraduate degree.

If he goes to a Division I program he would have two years of eligibility left. Teel, who is from Greenville, did have a couple of Division I offers coming out of high school but choose to play at WSSU after an outstanding career at Farmville Central High School.

He signed with WSSU in 2020 but in his first season the Rams did not play a season because of COVID-19.

This past season he averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 38% from the field and 34% on 3-point attempts.

What made the Rams so dangerous was both Teel and Parson could play point guard at any time. The duo took turns running Hill’s offense and both of them were very good at getting to the basket.

Parson and Teel also each had 86 assists this past season.

“These past years have been nothing but short of amazing,” Teel said on Twitter. “I want to take the time out to thank the coaching staff who believed in me and gave me a chance to play the game love…. To my teammates and brothers. I can’t thank you guys enough. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything.”

While Teel heads into the transfer portal the Rams benefitted from it with the additions of 6-foot-10 Jaylon Gibson and Nate Springs for this past season. Gibson was named All-CIAA after transferring from N.C. State and on Tuesday was named All-America by BOXTOROW.com.

There’s a chance that Teel could come back and play for Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. if it doesn’t work out with the portal. Last season Jaylin Parker, a backup walk-on guard, went into the transfer portal but didn’t get any serious offers and he came back to play his final season at WSSU.

The Rams finished 21-9 this past season and were scheduled to have all five starters return. But with Teel going into the transfer portal that leaves Gibson, Jaylen Alston, Parson and K.C. Shaw as the four starters who are expected to return.