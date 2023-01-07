WSSU struggles on the road again in CIAA with 65-63 loss to Shaw in Spaulding Gym

D.J. Thomas’ three-point play with 5.7 seconds left was the difference as Shaw beat Winston-Salem State 65-63 at Spaulding Gym in Raleigh on Saturday night.

The Rams lost their second straight CIAA road game to fall to 10-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The Bears improved to 9-7 and 2-2 as they won their third in a row.

Thomas led the way for the Bears and Coach Bobby Collins with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting with three assists and three steals. Caleb Simmons had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Amir Waddell added 10 points.

The Rams, who were just 3 of 8 on 3-point attempts, were led by Jaylen Alston’s 19 points with Jaylon Gibson adding 12 points and six rebounds. Samage Teel added 10 points and three assists. His basket with a minute to play gave the Rams their final lead of the game.

Guards Jon Hicklin and Isaac Parson struggled, combining to go 2 for 10 shooting.

The Rams shot 50% for the game, and had 14 turnovers, but they had just eight assists.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams was back at Shaw where he coached for seven seasons from 2008 through 2015 and won a CIAA title.

WSSU women win second straight

The WSSU women rolled to a 56-43 win over Shaw in the first game.

The Rams (8-5, 4-1 CIAA) won their second straight behind 16 points from Amaya Tucker and 14 each from Jainaya Jones and Jakaiya Mack. Erin Hall chipped in with 10 points and three rebounds.

Jones also had nine rebounds, three assists and five steals as the Rams scored 23 of their points on the inside.

“Our defense is what held us down tonight because I think we only had five baskets in the second half,” Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said. “We had to rely on our defense because we just had trouble scoring.”

Tanayja London led the Bears (8-8, 1-3) with 11 points and seven rebounds and Randria Anderson added nine points.

The Rams built an 18 point lead with less than eight minutes to go and the only time the Bears led was early in the game.

“I think the key for us here lately is we lost at Glenville State by just eight points (on Dec. 31) and they are ranked fourth in the country so that shows we can play with anybody,” Lamonte said. “We had 17 steals and we had 24 points off fast breaks so that was also a big key for us to get this win.”

The Rams will have a chance to win three road games in a row on Monday night.

“We are showing balance with our scoring and Amaya didn’t get as many chances tonight because teams are focusing on her so we are gaining that confidence,” Lamonte said.

Next games

The women and men will continue CIAA play on Monday night at Elizabeth City State with the women playing at 5:30 p.m. and the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. The three straight CIAA doubleheaders will be the longest stretch on the road this season.

After Monday’s games both teams will be off until Saturday when St. Aug’s comes to the Gaines Center. The women will play at 2 p.m. with the men’s game at 4 p.m.

What’s important for both of the Rams’ teams is the St. Aug’s games are within the Southern Division. How teams do in their respective divisions will determine seeding in the CIAA Tournament next month in Baltimore.