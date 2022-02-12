WSSU students rewarded for showing up early to get in line at the Gaines Center

Getting into Winston-Salem State basketball hasn’t been easy for the students, especially this season with reduced attendance because of COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, however, the line started forming at 9 a.m. for the 2 p.m. women’s game between Fayetteville State. The men’s game was scheduled for 4 p.m.

After the men’s team went through a short practice they gathered to reward two of the students who were in line early.

The team presented one student with an autographed basketball and another received an autographed towel.

Shannon Nicole Fleming, a freshman at WSSU, proudly displayed her autographed towel.

“I was amazed by it,” Fleming said who had one of the best student seats in the house.

Alasa Bethea, who along with Fleming, were the first two in line received an autographed basketball.

Hill said the students had to be dedicated to attend the games this season. All fans have to present a negative COVID-19 test over the last 72 hours to get into the gam regardless of their vaccination status.