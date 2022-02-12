 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WSSU students rewarded for showing up early to get in line at the Gaines Center
WSSU students rewarded for showing up early to get in line at the Gaines Center

Shannon Nicole Fleming, who is holding an autographed towel, was one of the first students in line at the Gaines Center on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Alasa Bethea was given an autographed basketball.

 WSSU Photo

Getting into Winston-Salem State basketball hasn’t been easy for the students, especially this season with reduced attendance because of COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, however, the line started forming at 9 a.m. for the 2 p.m. women’s game between Fayetteville State. The men’s game was scheduled for 4 p.m.

After the men’s team went through a short practice they gathered to reward two of the students who were in line early.

The team presented one student with an autographed basketball and another received an autographed towel.

Shannon Nicole Fleming, a freshman at WSSU, proudly displayed her autographed towel.

“I was amazed by it,” Fleming said who had one of the best student seats in the house.

Alasa Bethea, who along with Fleming, were the first two in line received an autographed basketball.

Hill said the students had to be dedicated to attend the games this season. All fans have to present a negative COVID-19 test over the last 72 hours to get into the gam regardless of their vaccination status.

Even though it was rather chilly at 9 a.m. Fleming said it wasn’t too bad.

“Oh, it was cold, I’m not going to lie to you,” Fleming said. “I know I appreciate the players and coaches looking out for us. This is such a cool place to watch basketball.”

Because of reduced capacity there have only been 1,000 or so fans allowed in to see games this season. The Gaines Center holds around 2,400 but Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, said earlier this season she wanted to make it safe so they reduced attendance.

“I know they had to turn a lot of students away this season at earlier games so I wanted to make sure I got in,” Fleming said.

