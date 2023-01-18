WSSU stumbles again on the road, losing to Claflin 69-58 in CIAA action

Winston-Salem State had another rocky performance on the road, losing 69-58 to Claflin at Tullis Arena in Orangeburg, S.C. on Wednesday night.

The Rams shot just 34% from the field and starting center Jaylon Gibson failed to score in 19 minutes, as he went 0 for 6 from the field and missed his only free-throw attempt.

The Rams also were just 3 of 16 (for 19%) on 3-point attempts.

The Panthers (13-3, 5-3 CIAA) shot 48%, led by Allen Hatchett, who scored 19 points. Shyim Cunningham added 11 points and Jailen Williams chipped in with nine.

K.C. Shaw led the Rams (12-5, 4-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Samage Teel had 12 points with Isaac Parson scoring 10 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Rams had 11 turnovers and just six assists on their 21 baskets. They also lost the rebounding battle 40-35.

The Rams fell to 3-3 on the road this season.

WSSU women hold off Claflin

The WSSU women, thanks to four players who scored in double figures, beat Claflin 59-53 in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Rams improved to 10-6 overall and 6-2 in the CIAA. Claflin fell to 9-7 and 3-5, losing its fourth straight game.

Amaya Tucker, who went over 1,000 career points in Saturday’s game, scored 16 points and had five rebounds to lead the way for the Rams. Kennedi Simmons scored 11 points and Jainaya Jones and Erin Hall each added 10 points.

“It was balanced tonight,” said Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams. “We were shooting lights out in the first half, and then in the second half I thought we grew up a little because we withstood their rally and that’s going to bode well for us.”

The Rams outrebounded the Panthers 40-36 and forced the Panthers into 25 turnovers.

The Rams had 14 assists on their 19 baskets, but they struggled from the free-throw line making just 15 of 22.

“We need to get in the gym and work on our free throws,” Lamonte said. “Our goal is to get to the line at least 20 times and we did that, but we have to knock those down.”

Janell Horton led the Panthers with 17 points and eight rebounds. Nya Morris had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Next games

Winston-Salem State’s women will take on Fayetteville State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Gaines Center. The WSSU men will play at 4 p.m. in one of the biggest doubleheaders in the CIAA this season.

Both teams will then play Johnson C. Smith on Jan. 26 at the Gaines Center at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.