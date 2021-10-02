WSSU suffers 73-7 loss to Chowan for second-worst loss in school history

It has gotten even worse for Winston-Salem State’s football team.

The Rams made the long trip to take on Chowan on Saturday night, but got clobbered 73-7 at Garrison Stadium for the school’s second-worst loss in history.

The Hawks (5-0, 2-0 CIAA) scored on their first four possessions to lead 28-0 in the first quarter and the Rams never recovered.

The Rams (0-4, 0-2) failed to answer the quick start by the Hawks and will now head into Southern Division play on a four-game losing streak. The Rams will play at Johnson C. Smith on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Charlotte.

The Rams’ worst loss in school history was 70-0 to Virginia State in 1944. The Rams first started playing organized football in 1940.

The Hawks, who entered the game tied for fourth in Division II in scoring at 46 points a game, scored on their first five possessions to take a 35-0 with 11:19 left in the half.

The Hawks also scored on their sixth possession to take 42-0 lead late in the half. They also scored on their final possession of the first half to take a 49-0 lead at the break.