WSSU to close out its football season at Fayetteville State on Saturday

What they’re saying

“I don't know,” said interim head coach Robert Massey of the Rams said when asked if he will be coaching his last game on Saturday. “One of the arguments that I would say if you can go down and beat this team impressively, you could say we beat the team that’s going to represent our side of the division in the CIAA championship game. So Fayetteville has a good program and it would give us a good direction. But I don’t know and I think it’s 50-50.”

“The way the coaches want us to play is we still need to get in there and play hard and play to win. Obviously this is our last game and we want to play well on the road and give those guys that are coming back some momentum going into the spring,” – senior tight end El-Joshua Allen of the Rams.

Noteworthy

Richard Hayes, a former defensive coordinator at WSSU, has guided the Broncos to four Southern Division titles in his five seasons as head coach. The Broncos, however, are 0-4 in CIAA championship games over the last four seasons.

Tickets and information

