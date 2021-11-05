WSSU to close out its football season at Fayetteville State on Saturday

A preview of the Winston-Salem State-Fayetteville State football game:
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium, Fayetteville
TV
Aspire Network
Records
WSSU: 3-3 CIAA, 3-5 overall
Fayetteville State: 6-0, 7-1
What to watch for
1. The Rams will play out the string of a disappointing sea-son after falling out of contention in the CIAA’s Southern Division rather quickly. There will be 11 seniors playing in their final game for the Rams and it also could be Robert Massey’s final game as interim head coach.
2. The Broncos are riding high on a six-game win streak in-side league play and will be heading to the CIAA championship game for the fourth straight time. The Broncos have one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the CIAA and are balanced on offense.
3. If the Broncos jump on the Rams early and get a sizeable lead Coach Richard Hayes will likely turn to his backups. The Broncos are a long shot to get into the Division II playoffs but a loss to the Rams would put them out of the conversation.
What they’re saying
“I don't know,” said interim head coach Robert Massey of the Rams said when asked if he will be coaching his last game on Saturday. “One of the arguments that I would say if you can go down and beat this team impressively, you could say we beat the team that’s going to represent our side of the division in the CIAA championship game. So Fayetteville has a good program and it would give us a good direction. But I don’t know and I think it’s 50-50.”
“The way the coaches want us to play is we still need to get in there and play hard and play to win. Obviously this is our last game and we want to play well on the road and give those guys that are coming back some momentum going into the spring,” – senior tight end El-Joshua Allen of the Rams.
Noteworthy
Richard Hayes, a former defensive coordinator at WSSU, has guided the Broncos to four Southern Division titles in his five seasons as head coach. The Broncos, however, are 0-4 in CIAA championship games over the last four seasons.
Tickets and information
336-727-4081