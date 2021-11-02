WSSU to close out its season on Saturday at Southern Division champion Fayetteville State

This will be the end of the road for 11 seniors at Winston-Salem State playing in their final college football game at Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon.
For two of the seniors, tight end El-Joshua Allen and defensive back Josh Flowers, they came back to play this season even though they had already earned their degrees. Allen will play in his last college game, then head to N.C. Central’s law school.
“This will be the end of my football career and it’s something I’ve been doing for a long time so I definitely want to go out with a win,” Allen said. “This season didn’t go as planned but there’s a lot to play for against Fayetteville State.”
Flowers, a preseason All-CIAA selection, has been invited to two prestigious bowl games including the HBCU Legacy Bowl where he and fellow senior Ta’Shaun Taylor of the Rams will play in the game in February in New Orleans. The NFL and the Black College Hall of Fame are putting on the game and Flowers and Taylor will get their expenses paid to play in the game hoping to catch the attention of NFL scouts.
“I want to try and play at the next level and that’s what I’m focusing on after this game on Saturday,” Flowers said. “I can’t say enough about what Winston-Salem State has done for me and it’s been great. We want to take the mindset that if we can win we can be co-champions in the Southern Division.”
The Rams do have a chance to finish 4-1 in the division and the Broncos would also be 4-1. However, the Broncos have already clinched the spot in the CIAA championship game based on the entire conference record. The Browns will play Bowie State on Nov. 13 in Salem, Va. in the CIAA championship game.
For Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, this could be his final game. The school opened up the application process earlier this season and Massey said he’s heard more than 150 have applied.
“I have a job to do and that’s coach these guys up for this final game and our plan is to go down there and play our best,” said Massey, who has been the interim head coach since April of 2019 and overall is 7-12 in his two seasons.
After going 0-4 to start the season the Rams won three in a row but fell apart last week in the second half in a loss to Shaw. The Rams led 14-10 at halftime but failed to score in the second half as the Bears won 38-14.
The Rams will be facing a very good Broncos’ team that is 7-1 overall and have won six in a row. Their only loss was at Wingate (40-21) on Sept. 11.
The Broncos and Coach Richard Hayes, who is a former defensive coordinator at WSSU and a Dudley High School graduate, have won the Southern Division the last four seasons but have yet to win the CIAA title.
It’s doubtful that Hayes will rest his starters in preparation for the CIAA championship game because the Broncos are also in contention for the Division II playoffs.
“I’m sure we’ll get their best players on the field,” Massey said.
Flowers didn’t want to talk much about Massey’s job status, and instead focused on what a victory would mean for the returning players.
“We’re going into the game with the mindset to win and that will get the guys in a good frame of mind for spring ball,” Flowers said. “I really think a win would definitely be something that could help down the line. We just have to make sure we get off to a good start.”
