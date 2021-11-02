WSSU to close out its season on Saturday at Southern Division champion Fayetteville State

The Rams do have a chance to finish 4-1 in the division and the Broncos would also be 4-1. However, the Broncos have already clinched the spot in the CIAA championship game based on the entire conference record. The Browns will play Bowie State on Nov. 13 in Salem, Va. in the CIAA championship game.

For Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, this could be his final game. The school opened up the application process earlier this season and Massey said he’s heard more than 150 have applied.

“I have a job to do and that’s coach these guys up for this final game and our plan is to go down there and play our best,” said Massey, who has been the interim head coach since April of 2019 and overall is 7-12 in his two seasons.

After going 0-4 to start the season the Rams won three in a row but fell apart last week in the second half in a loss to Shaw. The Rams led 14-10 at halftime but failed to score in the second half as the Bears won 38-14.

The Rams will be facing a very good Broncos’ team that is 7-1 overall and have won six in a row. Their only loss was at Wingate (40-21) on Sept. 11.