WSSU to play home opener on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

3. Elizabeth City State’s defense is allowing 48 points a game while scoring just 19 a game. The Rams should be able to get their offense going and will need an upgrade in their running game if they want to contend in the CIAA.

What they’re saying

“I expect us to get off the field a lot faster as a defense and I expect to dominate, because that’s what we preach around here. We want to dominate every snap and that’s we expect to do for four quarters,” said defensive back Deiontae Jones of the Rams.

Noteworthy

The Rams have two cross-over divisional games this season against Elizabeth City State and on the road next week at undefeated Chowan. They will then play five Southern Division opponents to determine the divisional champion.

Tickets and information

Getting into the stadium