WSSU to play in new Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off tournament at Naismith Hall of Fame

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team, the defending CIAA champions, will play in a newly created HBCU tournament in conjunction with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The games will be played at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is home to the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.
Thanks to NBA legend Chris Paul, who is taking classes at WSSU to finish up his degree requirements, the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off will be held Nov. 22-23.
Also in the tournament will be West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Morehouse College.
Cleo Hill Jr., the Rams’ head coach, said he wasn’t sure if the weekend would be a true tournament or a classic but he does know there will be two games.
“This is great exposure for our kids, and we can’t thank Chris Paul enough for shining the light on HBCUs,” Hill said. “He’s our ambassador and that just shows what kind of guy he is and how much he cares for others.”
Three of the participating schools have former players who are in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Earl Lloyd (West Virginia State), WSSU’s Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Coach Big House Gaines are also enshrined.
The CIAA is also well represented, with Virginia Union and WSSU combining to win 32 conference championships. The two schools have combined to win four national championships in Division II.
Paul, a Winston-Salem native who was raised in Lewisville and played at West Forsyth, said in a statement that he’s looking forward to the weekend.
“I appreciate the collaboration of the basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” said Paul, who guided the Phoenix Suns to the NBA finals before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. “With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know first-hand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans this November.”
Paul’s parents, Charles and Robin, both attended WSSU and Chris’ brother, C.J., played point guard at Hampton before transferring and later graduating from USC Upstate.
Hill said he’s excited to be a part of the series.
“We are humbled and honored to accept the invitation to this HBCU event,” Hill said. “I view this creation as a historic opportunity for all involved. We give extreme gratitude to C.J. Paul, Chris Paul, the Foundation, Mohegan Sun, and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. We are privileged to be included, and we understand this is an honor not to take for granted.”
336-727-4081