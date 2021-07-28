WSSU to play in new Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off tournament at Naismith Hall of Fame

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team, the defending CIAA champions, will play in a newly created HBCU tournament in conjunction with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The games will be played at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is home to the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

Thanks to NBA legend Chris Paul, who is taking classes at WSSU to finish up his degree requirements, the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off will be held Nov. 22-23.

Also in the tournament will be West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Morehouse College.

Cleo Hill Jr., the Rams’ head coach, said he wasn’t sure if the weekend would be a true tournament or a classic but he does know there will be two games.

“This is great exposure for our kids, and we can’t thank Chris Paul enough for shining the light on HBCUs,” Hill said. “He’s our ambassador and that just shows what kind of guy he is and how much he cares for others.”

Three of the participating schools have former players who are in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Earl Lloyd (West Virginia State), WSSU’s Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Coach Big House Gaines are also enshrined.