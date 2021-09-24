WSSU to play opening home game on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

A preview of the Elizabeth City State-Winston-Salem State football game:
When
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem
Radio
WSNC (90.5)
Records
Elizabeth City State: 0-3, 0-0 CIAA
WSSU: 0-2, 0-0 CIAA
What to watch for
1. Quarterback Cameron Lewis should be more comfortable. Lewis started his first game last week in a close loss to N.C. Central and will get a chance to do even better this week against a defense that gives up a lot of points. Lewis, a transfer from East Tennessee State, is a perfect type of CIAA quarterback because he can run and throw.
2. The Rams have to find a way to keep their defense off the field for large chunks of the game. In the loss to the Eagles last week the defense got wore down in the fourth quarter as the Eagles used their running game to score two touchdowns to rally for the win. The good news is the Rams should get starting defensive lineman Chris Colon, who is 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, back this week.
3. Elizabeth City State’s defense is allowing 48 points a game while scoring just 19 a game. The Rams should be able to get their offense going and will need an upgrade in their running game if they want to contend in the CIAA.
What they’re saying
“I expect us to get off the field a lot faster as a defense and I expect to dominate because that’s what we preach around here. We want to dominate every snap and that’s we expect to do for four quarters,” said defensive back Deiontae Jones of the Rams.
Noteworthy
The Rams have two cross-over divisional games this season against Elizabeth City State and on the road next week at undefeated Chowan. They will then play five Southern Division opponents to determine the divisional champion.
Tickets and information
Getting into the stadium
All spectators must show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours, both with photo IDs. WSSU will have stations around the stadium for spectators to visit. The proof may be the paper vaccination card, a digital image of the card or digital proof of vaccination from the state Department of Health. For more information go to WSSU’s website.