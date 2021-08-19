WSSU to rely on leadership, ability of linebackers Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen

The familiar faces are on defense as Winston-Salem State reintroduces its program after two years without games because of COVID-19.

That’s a good thing for the Rams, who will feature linebackers Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen as the leaders of a unit that will have to carry them.

With no experience back at wide receiver or running back, interim head coach Robert Massey doesn’t mind letting the defense show what it can do this fall. Taylor and Allen were the top two tacklers for the Rams in 2019 when they went 4-6.

“Those two guys are going to have to pick up where they left off,” said Massey, who has given the defensive coordinator job to Marvin Bohannon Jr. this season.

Taylor, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Durham, is aware about the leadership aspect that he and Allen will share, along with senior safety Josh Flowers.

“We have a unique situation with Kalen and myself back there at linebacker and we are all trying to put the pieces together,” said Taylor, who was in on 85 tackles in 2019 and had three sacks and an interception.

In 2019 the defense allowed just 17.6 points per game, but the offense could never get it going consistently.