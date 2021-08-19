WSSU to rely on leadership, ability of linebackers Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen

The familiar faces are on defense as Winston-Salem State reintroduces its program after two years without games because of COVID-19.
That’s a good thing for the Rams, who will feature linebackers Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen as the leaders of a unit that will have to carry them.
With no experience back at wide receiver or running back, interim head coach Robert Massey doesn’t mind letting the defense show what it can do this fall. Taylor and Allen were the top two tacklers for the Rams in 2019 when they went 4-6.
“Those two guys are going to have to pick up where they left off,” said Massey, who has given the defensive coordinator job to Marvin Bohannon Jr. this season.
Taylor, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Durham, is aware about the leadership aspect that he and Allen will share, along with senior safety Josh Flowers.
“We have a unique situation with Kalen and myself back there at linebacker and we are all trying to put the pieces together,” said Taylor, who was in on 85 tackles in 2019 and had three sacks and an interception.
In 2019 the defense allowed just 17.6 points per game, but the offense could never get it going consistently.
Allen, who was in on 53 tackles in 2019, is a junior from Charlotte and much like Taylor is quiet by nature until they see a running back in the open field.
“You’ve got to do more talking especially with the younger players,” Allen said. “What you also have to do is let you play on the field speak for itself. We plan on having a great season.”
During the early stages of practice Allen said it’s been important to get the defense ready to play by the Sept. 4 opener at home against UNC Pembroke.
“I’m trying to take on that role of being a vocal leader and its about making other guys aware of what we want to accomplish in our defense,” Allen said. “I’m trying to live up to the expectations.”
Both Allen and Taylor are projected to earn All-CIAA along with Flowers and offensive lineman Kendyl Graves.
Another benefit that the defense will have is being under the tutelage of Bohannon, a former WSSU player and a former North Forsyth star. In 2019, Massey ran the defense as interim head coach.
“Coach Bohannon is running the defense and there’s no co-anything and he’s doing an outstanding job,” Massey said about one of the top up-and-coming assistants in the CIAA.
Bohannon played for the Rams a decade ago and was a senior on the 2010 team when they rejoined the CIAA under Coach Connell Maynor.
Bohannon, who was a hard-hitting safety who is known around Winston-Salem as "Hut," played three seasons of Arena League football before getting into coaching.
Taylor was asked if he knew how good Bohannon was when he was in uniform.
“He’s sort of told us,” Taylor said with a laugh about Bohannon, who played in 41 career games for the Rams. “He told us he was a hell of a player and I’ve seen a little film on him.”
Both linebackers have loved what Bohannon has brought to the defense as the coordinator.
“It means a lot to have him as our D coordinator,” Allen said. “Now we can just focus on what he wants us to do and he's also linebackers coach as well so that really helps. He really wants us to be the coaches on the field and that’s what we are trying to do.”
