WSSU tries to build running game during spring practices cut short because of COVID-19

Lack of special teams work

Massey wanted to get special teams more work after the kicking game was suspect, at best, in 2019.

Freshman Jackson Tumbarello and sophomore Ivan Caro were battling to be the starting placekicker.

“With Dom being down with an injury, that would have created some different things anyway,” Massey said about Graves, who was the team’s punter in 2018 and ’19. “I would have liked to have done more with special teams but we’ve got another kicker coming in this fall, so I’m not going to stop with the recruiting to try and make us better.”

The outlook for the fall

Massey is optimistic that a 2021 season will happen, and the school is selling season tickets.

“We need the guys that we are counting on to stay healthy," Massey said, "so we’ll need some luck there. And we’ll also need some luck with how are going to navigate through another COVID-ridden season.

"With us shutting down this spring, it kind of shows us what it might look like if we have to do that in the fall for a week or two…. How do we go through the school year with what COVID presents to us will be a big thing.”

