WSSU tries to build running game during spring practices cut short because of COVID-19

Winston-Salem State's running game has powered its football offense for the last several seasons.
Much of the Rams' work in getting through 10 practices this spring was finding enough quality running backs to make that happen again in 2021.
Durham freshman Andrew Hayes showed a lot of speed, according to Robert Massey, the interim head coach.
"He actually showed more speed than I expected," Massey said.
In 2019, Hayes led Durham Jordan High School to a conference title and rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
Transfer Cameron Davis from Campbell also took plenty of snaps this spring, and Mount Airy freshman Jonathan Smith is in the mix, Massey said.
“A lot of this is new to freshmen with the conditioning part of it," Massey said.
Though the team was permitted 15 practices, a cluster of cases inside the athletics program caused the school to cancel the final week of practices.
“But there’s always a positive in everything,” Massey said. "At least we got out there to the field, and some schools in our league had little to no practice this spring."
The activity was the Rams' first since last playing a game in November 2019.
“My biggest thing was the conditioning part of it, but once we hit the field we looked pretty good,” Massey said. “Getting back to that conditioning part of being in football shape and doing football types of things was good. We probably didn’t do as much contact work as I would have liked.”
Only one significant injury
Starting quarterback Dominique Graves was the only casualty in terms of major injuries, according to Massey. He suffered a broken pinky finger on his left throwing hand that required surgery. The injury happened when a defensive linemen got a little too excited and rushed at Graves while he was attempting to pass.
"The linemen just came across, and Dom's hand got caught on a helmet," Massey said.
Massey said that Graves, who started in 2018 and 2019, should be 100 percent by the fall.
Transfer Cameron Lewis (East Tennessee State) and Tyler Smith saw more action after Graves’ injury.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Massey said depth at quarterback. “In our case we have competition going on and Tyler Smith showed he was capable of running the offense as well as Cameron. Now, Dom will be the front runner heading into fall camp.”
Wide receivers also will be new
The Rams signed two wide receiver transfers: Terrance Horne Jr. (South Florida) and Alex Cabrera (Eastern Kentucky), both of whom practiced in the spring. Another transfer, Anthony Berry from St. Aug’s, could also help this fall.
“It gives us some speed on the outside because we don’t want teams to just stack the box on us,” Massey said. “We expect those guys who came from D-I programs to produce for us so we’re excited.
Strength of defense will be linebacker
Defensively, juniors Ta’Shaun Taylor and Kalen Allen are linebackers who are capable of being All-CIAA and who were the Rams' two best tacklers in 2019.
Taylor led the Rams with 85 tackles and Allen was second with 53 and both had three sacks each.
“They are expected to be leaders and showed that this spring but believe it or not Freddy Johnson, a kid that we signed in 2019 and he played some on special teams, is a good ball player,” Massey said. “So we have some quality guys there and we feel good about the linebacking corps.”
Josh Flowers will be the secondary leader.
“When he decided to come back that was a bonus for us,” Massey said. “That’s going to make life easier for us on that back line with Josh there.”
Lack of special teams work
Massey wanted to get special teams more work after the kicking game was suspect, at best, in 2019.
Freshman Jackson Tumbarello and sophomore Ivan Caro were battling to be the starting placekicker.
“With Dom being down with an injury, that would have created some different things anyway,” Massey said about Graves, who was the team’s punter in 2018 and ’19. “I would have liked to have done more with special teams but we’ve got another kicker coming in this fall, so I’m not going to stop with the recruiting to try and make us better.”
The outlook for the fall
Massey is optimistic that a 2021 season will happen, and the school is selling season tickets.
“We need the guys that we are counting on to stay healthy," Massey said, "so we’ll need some luck there. And we’ll also need some luck with how are going to navigate through another COVID-ridden season.
"With us shutting down this spring, it kind of shows us what it might look like if we have to do that in the fall for a week or two…. How do we go through the school year with what COVID presents to us will be a big thing.”
