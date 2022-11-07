WSSU tries to look ahead after inconsistent season came to an end on Saturday night

As Winston-Salem State trudged off of Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night it was a tough sell for players and coaches to look ahead.

The Southern Division champion Fayetteville State thumped WSSU 14-6 in a defensive battle that left both teams bruised and battered. Because of the extra pushing, shoving and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties throughout the game both head coaches, Robert Massey of the Rams and Richard Hayes of the Broncos, decided to bypass the teams shaking hands after the game.

Instead, Hayes and Massey met at midfield, shook hands and hugged, and then went to make sure their teams didn’t cross the line to go antagonize the other.

The Rams ended Massey’s first season as the permanent head coach with a 3-6 record and a 3-4 mark in CIAA play. It’s the same overall record the Rams had last season when Massey was the interim head coach for the second season.

So was there any marked improvement at all?

It depends on who you ask but it appeared that the defense was much better than a year ago, especially toward the end of the season. The offense, how-ever, was worse than it was a year ago and that’s something Massey says must improve heading into spring football.

The one positive the Rams can take into spring ball is the reality that they aren’t that far from the Broncos in contending for the Southern Division title. They are young at a few spots, but will get older next season, and there are only a minimal amount of starters who won’t be back next season.

“This is a measuring stick for us,” Massey said. “We can now see what we have to do to improve and to get better. Sure, we’d have liked to have gotten that fourth victory and sent our seniors out on a winning note but that’s a good football team over there and I think they can win the championship next week.”

The Broncos (8-2) will play in their fifth straight CIAA championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Salem, Va. against Chowan, which will be making its first championship game appearance.

One of the ways the Rams can climb back into the conversation again in the CIAA is more resources. With about 22 scholarships to work with Massey is hoping to increase that dollar amount to help land more talent. On Saturday there were 180 recruits and their parents at the game.

The Rams will lose about 15 players off this year’s team, but some of them can choose to come back because of the extra COVID-19 season of eligibility. One of those bright spots this past season was the secondary and Justin Flemming, Jaylen Gullatte and Narique Smith should all be back.

On offense the only losses are on the line where three starters have exhausted their eligibility but the rest of that unit is young. Running back JahTwan Stafford and quarterbacks Jahmier Slade and Bryce Jackson were all freshmen.

“With Bryce and Slade we will have those guys back after a year under their belt and that’s a huge plus,” Massey said about his quarterbacks.

The offense was inconsistent at best having trouble sustaining drives. There was little imagination in the play calling but that’s mostly because Jackson and Slade were in their first seasons of college football. Massey and Kam Smith, the offensive coordinator, didn’t want to throw too much at them each week.

“Early on, we had some games get away from us that we felt like we could have won,” Massey said about the season as a whole. “And I say ‘we’ meaning the players and coaches because we are all in this together. Now, for a lack of a better word, we’ve rebounded late in the season and that bodes well.”

The Rams did win three games in a row over Shaw, St. Aug’s and Johnson C. Smith but those three teams combined to go 9-20 this season.

Nose guard Octavis Mclaurin, who will be a senior next season, said next season they have a chance to be a great team.

“We can look forward to that because I think our future looks good,” Mclaurin said. “We didn’t trust each other early in the year (when they went 0-5) but we started to do that more toward the end of the season. We know what we can do as a whole team.”

Wide receiver R.J. Mobley will also be back next season and he hopes to play more of a role in the offense. He said it’s about everybody buying in this spring and in August when preseason camp opens for the 2023 season.

“It’s about work,” Mobley said. “We have to keep working to get better. We saw some flashes of greatness but now we just need consistency. When you are inconsistent you lose games like today (in the loss to Fayetteville State).”

Mobley said the team can rally around Jackson to get his confidence up this spring.

“It’s about having a great off season and I’m going to be on his tail starting Monday and I’m going to be on him to get back to work,” Mobley said. “You’ll see a big change in us next year.”

Massey said his hope is to continue to build the team through high-school recruits and sprinkle in a few transfers.

“We want to have 70-30 in that we want to have 70% of our kids here out of high school where we can develop them,” Massey said. “And then we want 30% transfers or junior college kids so that’s how we feel you build a program at our level. We’re not there yet where we can contend for the division title but we saw (Saturday) night what it’s going to take.”