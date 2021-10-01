WSSU visits Chowan in CIAA football game, seeking first victory

A preview of the Winston-Salem State-Chowan football game:
When
6 p.m. Saturday
Where
Garrison Stadium, Murfreesboro
Radio
WSNC-90.5
Records
WSSU: 0-1 CIAA, 0-3 overall
Chowan: 1-0, 4-0
What to watch for
1. WSSU’s defense has been a bright spot despite the 0-3 record, but the defense will be in for its toughest test. The Hawks lead the CIAA in scoring at 46 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the country in Division II.
2. Quarterback Cameron Lewis struggled last week in his second career start so look for Dominique Graves to get playing time this week. Graves could have played last week but Lawrence Kershaw, the offensive coordinator, stuck with Lewis the entire game in a 19-14 loss to Elizabeth City State. The Rams are averaging just 11 points a game, which ranks 152nd in the country and 10th in the CIAA.
3. The Hawks are led by quarterback Bryce Witt and running back Tyrek McNeil, a Greensboro native who is a North Forsyth graduate. McNeil has rushed for 312 yards on 41 carries and is averaging 7.6 yards a carry. Witt, a 6-foot-4 senior pocket passer, is 79 of 125 passing for 1,150 yards with 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
What they’re saying
“This is going to be a good chance to see just how good our defense is. I think coach (Marvin) Bohannon is doing an excellent job with them, but we need to play a complete game to get this going in the right direction.” – Rams interim head coach Robert Massey.
“We need to come out with the right energy and that’s the biggest thing. We have to build momentum and carry that through all four quarters.” – Rams freshman running back Andrew Hayes.
Notable
The Rams are trying to avoid being 0-4 for the first time since 2009, when they lost their first six games and went 1-10.
Tickets and information
336-727-4081