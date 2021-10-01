WSSU visits Chowan in CIAA football game, seeking first victory

A preview of the Winston-Salem State-Chowan football game:

When

6 p.m. Saturday

Where

Garrison Stadium, Murfreesboro

Radio

WSNC-90.5

Records

WSSU: 0-1 CIAA, 0-3 overall

Chowan: 1-0, 4-0

What to watch for

1. WSSU’s defense has been a bright spot despite the 0-3 record, but the defense will be in for its toughest test. The Hawks lead the CIAA in scoring at 46 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the country in Division II.

2. Quarterback Cameron Lewis struggled last week in his second career start so look for Dominique Graves to get playing time this week. Graves could have played last week but Lawrence Kershaw, the offensive coordinator, stuck with Lewis the entire game in a 19-14 loss to Elizabeth City State. The Rams are averaging just 11 points a game, which ranks 152nd in the country and 10th in the CIAA.