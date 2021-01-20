WSSU will be featured on Stephen A. Smith's ESPN show, 'First Take,' in February

Smith’s show in February will also highlight Morehouse, Howard and then Jackson State, where Deion Sanders is football coach.

“A couple of years ago when our band and some of us went up to his show that was being broadcast in the Delaware area (at the 76ers practice facility) we had a surprise for Stephen A. with the scholarship we started,” DuBose said. “This time we have another surprise for him, so we are excited about this opportunity to be featured on his show.”

Smith said a few years ago that he takes pride in coming from a small school.

“I didn’t come from a big college or a nationally known university, and that’s OK,” he said in 2016. “It’s about what you do with that opportunity once you get out into the real world after college. Look, I knew I wasn’t going to the NBA or any of that, especially for a 6-foot-1 guy with a limp. Coach Gaines used to joke with me that in Kentucky, they shoot horses with a limp.”

ESPN producer James Dunn said he's looking forward to featuring the HBCUs.