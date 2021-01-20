WSSU will be featured on Stephen A. Smith's ESPN show 'First Take' next month

Smith’s show will highlight four HBCU’s this month starting with WSSU then highlighting Morehouse, Howard and at the end of the month the show will be at Jackson State, where Deion Sanders has made quite a splash as its football coach.

“A couple of years ago when our band and some of us went up to his show that was being broadcast in the Delaware area (at the 76ers practice facility) we had a surprise for Stephen A with the scholarship we started,” DuBose said. “This time we have another surprise for him, so we are excited about this opportunity to be featured on his show.”

Smith said a few years ago that he takes pride in coming from a small school.

“I didn’t come from a big college or a nationally-known university, and that’s OK,” he said in 2016. “It’s about what you do with that opportunity once you get out into the real world after college. Look, I knew I wasn’t going to the NBA or any of that, especially for a 6-foot-1 guy with a limp. Coach Gaines used to joke with me that in Kentucky, they shoot horses with a limp.”