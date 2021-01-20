WSSU will be featured on Stephen A. Smith's ESPN show 'First Take' next month

Stephen A. Smith’s show “First Take,” one of the more popular shows on ESPN, is coming to Winston-Salem State in early February.
The show will air on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and will feature WSSU as Smith’s show highlights four different HBCU's during Black History Month.
Smith will be virtual from his studio but cameras and producers will be on site at WSSU showcasing everything about the university.
“This is a big deal for the entire university,” said James DuBose, a senior associate athletics director for development and athletic administration. “The producers and camera folks will be here on campus and we will be highlighting several facets of the school.”
DuBose also said two student-athletes who are beneficiaries of the Stephen A. Smith scholarship will be featured.
“Some of the segments will be taped and others will be live but the fact that Stephen A. is bringing his show here for the first week of Black History Month tells you he really cares about his alma mater,” DuBose said.
Smith, a 1991 graduate of WSSU, got his start in the newspaper business working as a part-timer at the Winston-Salem Journal when he was in school in the late 1980s. After graduation he worked for the Greensboro News & Record where he famously said a few years back he lived in Archdale making $15,000 a year and “lived off Kool-Aid and tuna fish.”
Smith, 53, who played for Big House Gaines after coming to WSSU from New York City, was injured for most of the time at WSSU and played sparingly. He said it became apparent early in his college career that he wasn’t going to the NBA, so he discovered journalism and the mass communications department at WSSU.
After his stint at the Greensboro News & Record he moved to other papers such as the New York Daily, and hit it big as a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer before landing on radio and then on ESPN.
In April of 2019, according to a New York Post article, Smith signed a $10 million a year contract extension with ESPN.
In 2016 Smith came to WSSU for a fund-raiser where he pledged $250,000 that was to be split between athletics and the mass communication department.
In his visits back to the university one of Smith’s main topics of conversation is what he learned from Gaines, the legendary basketball coach and athletics director who died in April of 2005.
“Coach Gaines would always preach to us about giving back, and he always said, ‘Nobody owes you anything,’” Smith said in 2016. “He used to tell us that every day. If you want to do something in this world, you have to work for it.”
Smith’s show will highlight four HBCU’s this month starting with WSSU then highlighting Morehouse, Howard and at the end of the month the show will be at Jackson State, where Deion Sanders has made quite a splash as its football coach.
“A couple of years ago when our band and some of us went up to his show that was being broadcast in the Delaware area (at the 76ers practice facility) we had a surprise for Stephen A with the scholarship we started,” DuBose said. “This time we have another surprise for him, so we are excited about this opportunity to be featured on his show.”
Smith said a few years ago that he takes pride in coming from a small school.
“I didn’t come from a big college or a nationally-known university, and that’s OK,” he said in 2016. “It’s about what you do with that opportunity once you get out into the real world after college. Look, I knew I wasn’t going to the NBA or any of that, especially for a 6-foot-1 guy with a limp. Coach Gaines used to joke with me that in Kentucky, they shoot horses with a limp.”
James Dunn, an ESPN producer, said he's looking forward to featuring the HBUC's next month.
“We are extremely excited for Winston-Salem State University to join Stephen A. and First Take as we recognize the contributions and importance of Historically Black Colleges & Universities during our celebration of Black History Month," Dunn said. "I can’t wait to see the Rams represent and give our viewers a taste of HBCU life.”
