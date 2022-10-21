WSSU will go for two wins in a row in Raleigh against St. Aug's on Saturday

Armed with a new lease on life thanks to its first win of the season Winston-Salem State is hoping for more on Saturday in Raleigh against St. Aug’s.
The Rams finally got to play on their home field last week and Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium never looked better after the 17-10 win over Shaw. Now the challenge is to keep it going with three games left in the season.
Rams had been winless but beat Shaw 17-10 at Bowman Gray Stadium
John Dell
Coach Robert Massey, who earned his first victory as the permanent head coach after signing a four-year contract extension this past spring, finally had something positive happen.
“One of the things we echo, is when something good happens keep playing and when something bad happens, keep playing,” Massey said. “And I think our guy showed that on Saturday. And that was a big reason why we won the game.”
Another big reason they won was the outstanding play of the defense, which is playing at a high level.
While the offense is still a work in progress it’s evident that there is plenty of young talent on defense and that’s going to bode well for the rest of this season and beyond.
“It never changes but you win championships with defense and as great as it is if you have a big-time offense you very seldom see teams go the whole season and blow everybody out,” Massey said. “That’s why having a solid defense is so important and I like how our guys have responded.”
Here are three things to watch in Saturday’s game.
Winston-Salem State’s Bryce Jackson played the entire game last week in a 17-10 win over Shaw.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Improvement from Bryce Jackson
Jackson, a freshman who made his second career start last week, played the whole game in the win over Shaw and while he didn’t have to win the game in a shootout he didn’t lose the game either. He did have one fumble but didn’t throw an interception and wasn’t sacked. If anybody should have more confidence heading into this game is should be Jackson. When the Rams can run the ball, which they did against Shaw, that makes Jackson a much better option at quarterback.
St. Aug’s is no pushover
St. Aug’s surprised a lot of people around the league last weekend with a 28-25 win over resurgent J.C. Smith. The Falcons haven’t had much luck against the Rams in the last 10 years. The Rams are 9-1 with the lone loss a 17-14 setback in Raleigh. Still, the Falcons come in with confidence after getting that first victory of the season and they have speed on the outside. If the Rams can jump ahead early they could make it a long day for the Falcons.
Rams running game should be strong
The Falcons have given up the most points in the CIAA and allow 220 yards rushing per game, which is last in the CIAA. They are giving up 52 points a game and as WSSU’s running game has been gaining steam that should bode well for Saturday’s game. If the Rams can keep their turnovers down they should be able to run at will against the Falcons. The Rams had only one turnover last week but two weeks ago had six turnovers in a loss to Livingstone. “If we can stay away from turnovers then our offense is that much better because we then aren’t giving opponents more chances,” Massey said. “We have to keep that same formula.”
PHOTOS: Winston-Salem State earns first 2022 season win, 17-10 over Shaw
Winston-Salem State’s Bryce Jackson (16) and RJ Mobley (1) celebrate Jackson’s touchdown over Shaw in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s JahTwan Stafford (44) leaps over Shaw’s Elijah Wilson (37) to avoid tackle in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Willy Blackstock (57) returns a blocked field goal attempt by Shaw for a touchdown in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Octavis McLaurin (93) kisses his 3-year-old son Dejari after the Rams’ first victory in a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Camar Kyle (92) and Freddie Johnson, Jr. (33) tackle Shaw’s Jalen Davis (19) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Bryce Jackson (16) tries to avoid tackle from Shaw’s Za'Heir Barnes-Vaughn (23) in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State cheerleaders huddle before the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Octavis McLaurin (93) runs the ball after making an interception over Shaw in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Shaw’s Jay Boyd (21) and Jaden Clark (27) break up a pass intended for Winston-Salem State’s RJ Mobley (1) in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Jobanni Esparza punts the ball to Shaw in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Red Sea of Sound takes the field before the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Freddie Johnson, Jr. (33) runs the ball after making an interception over Shaw in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Bryce Jackson (16) celebrates scoring a touchdown over Shaw in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Elijah Banks (3) tackles Shaw’s Jatoine Fields (4) in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Jasahn Rankin (30) celebrates a tackle in the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Shaw’s Jahquel Webb (8) stretches to score a touchdown over Winston-Salem State in the first half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State players make their entrance on the field before the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Jasahn Rankin (30) takes a moment before the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Jaylen Ferbee-Gullatte (2) breaks up a pass intended for Shaw’s Kyree Mclean (82) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Bryce Jackson (16) throws a pass in the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem State cheerleaders perform in the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Narique Smith (10) blocks a field goal attempt by Shaw in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Willy Blackstock (57) celebrates after returning a blocked field goal attempt by Shaw for a touchdown in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey paces along the sidelines in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Willy Blackstock (57) celebrates with Noble Joyner (37) and Justin Fleming (17) after returning a blocked field goal attempt by Shaw for a touchdown in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State fans cheer in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Elijah Banks (3) tackles Shaw’s RZ McCorker (7) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State players make their entrance on the field before the first half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A Winston-Salem State Red Sea of Sound drum major performs during halftime of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Zion Dixon (32) tackles Shaw’s Jay Boyd (21) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Asa Barnes (26) dives to break away from Shaw’s Akeythio Carson (1) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Willy Blackstock (57) tackles Shaw’s Jahquel Webb (8) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Members of Winston-Salem State’s homecoming court wave to the crowd in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Asa Barnes (26) dives to break away from Shaw’s Amarion Mbaye (20) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Josiah Alexander (24) and Justin Fleming (17) celebrate in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Trevor Willard (5, right) celebrates a tackle with teammate Justin Fleming (17) in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Deiontae Jones (0) celebrates a tackle in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State cheerleaders perform in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Asa Barnes (26) tries to break away from Shaw’s Akeythio Carson (1) in the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Shadows are cast from Winston-Salem State cheerleaders in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Justin Fleming (17) celebrates a tackle in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State head coach Robert Massey speaks to an assistant coach in the second half of a CIAA football game against Shaw on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
Winston-Salem State’s Karron Jeter (8) tackles Shaw’s Patrick Blake (2) in the final play of the second half of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The WSSU Rams defeated the Shaw Bears 17-10.
