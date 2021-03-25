WSSU will have four home games this fall as it returns to the football field for the first time since 2019

N.C. Central and WSSU haven’t played since 2010, and the two teams will also play in Durham in 2022.

The Rams will then begin conference play on Sept. 25 at home against Elizabeth City State before going to Chowan on Oct. 2. The Rams will play at Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 9 before playing back-to-back home games against St. Aug’s (Oct. 16) and Livingstone (Oct. 23).

The Livingstone game will be homecoming, which Thomas said will be a big weekend since it was missed last fall with the CIAA opting out of football.

“Folks always ask us when is homecoming, so we’re excited that it’s on the schedule again,” Thomas said.

The Rams, 4-6 in 2019, will close their CIAA schedule on Oct. 30 at Shaw and then on Nov. 6 at Fayetteville State, the three-time defending Southern Division champions who have replaced the Rams as the power program in the division.

Thomas said the school would begin to sell season tickets next week, guaranteeing seats for all four games.

“We will sell our season tickets for $100 each for four games, and that’s not an increase at all,” Thomas said. “The way our tickets will work is we aren’t sure how many walk-up tickets will be available based on occupancy so we are hoping this will increase our season-ticket sales.”

