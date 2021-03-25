WSSU will have four home games this fall as it returns to the football field for the first time since 2019

The Winston-Salem State football team, which hasn't played since fall 2019, has a schedule.
“We have something to point to and something to look forward to as we move through the spring and the summer,” said athletics director Etienne Thomas, who was hired at WSSU in January of 2020 and has yet to see the Rams play a football game.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, is leading spring practices in preparation for the home opener on Sept. 4 against UNC Pembroke.
“Having a schedule to point to gives the guys more motivation,” Massey said.
When the Rams do hit the field this fall, it will be on new grass at Bowman Gray Stadium. The stadium is going through several renovation projects, and the field is expected to be completed for this season.
The Rams will have four home games at Bowman Gray Stadium. Gov. Roy Cooper has unveiled guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic allowing 50 percent capacity for outdoor sporting events. September could be different, Thomas likes what she’s heard.
“Right now, we’ll take the 8,000 or so that can come to our games,” Thomas said of Bowman Gray Stadium’s capacity.
After the home opener, the Rams will head to Catawba on Sept. 11. The Rams will then play at N.C. Central on Sept. 28 in a much-anticipated matchup of former CIAA rivals.
N.C. Central and WSSU haven’t played since 2010, and the two teams will also play in Durham in 2022.
The Rams will then begin conference play on Sept. 25 at home against Elizabeth City State before going to Chowan on Oct. 2. The Rams will play at Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 9 before playing back-to-back home games against St. Aug’s (Oct. 16) and Livingstone (Oct. 23).
The Livingstone game will be homecoming, which Thomas said will be a big weekend since it was missed last fall with the CIAA opting out of football.
“Folks always ask us when is homecoming, so we’re excited that it’s on the schedule again,” Thomas said.
The Rams, 4-6 in 2019, will close their CIAA schedule on Oct. 30 at Shaw and then on Nov. 6 at Fayetteville State, the three-time defending Southern Division champions who have replaced the Rams as the power program in the division.
Thomas said the school would begin to sell season tickets next week, guaranteeing seats for all four games.
“We will sell our season tickets for $100 each for four games, and that’s not an increase at all,” Thomas said. “The way our tickets will work is we aren’t sure how many walk-up tickets will be available based on occupancy so we are hoping this will increase our season-ticket sales.”
