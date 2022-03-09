WSSU will open 2022 football season with four straight road games

If Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State wants to turn around his football program he’ll have to do it from the road, especially early.

The Rams will open this season with four straight road games before finally getting to their first game at Bowman Gray Stadium on Oct. 1 against Lincoln (Pa.). That’s also homecoming for the WSSU fans and alumni.

The Rams will actually open their season on Sunday, Sept. 4, against Central State at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio which is the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Rams will then play at N.C. Central on Sept. 10 for the second straight year before opening conference play at Elizabeth City State (Sept. 17) and at Chowan (Sept. 24).

After the homecoming game against Lincoln (Pa.) the Rams open Southern Division play at Livingstone on Oct. 8 before playing three of their final four games at home.

On Oct. 15 the Rams will play host to Shaw then travel to St. Aug’s on Oct. 22 before finishing their regular-season on Oct. 29 against Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State, the four-time defending Southern Division champions, on Nov. 5.