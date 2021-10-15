WSSU will play in Bowman Gray Stadium for second time this season with Saturday's game with St. Aug's

What they’re saying

“With the resurgence of the offense we’ve seen our potential and we got a win to show for it. We flashed it against (N.C.) Central but lost so now we are looking to do more and it’s about jumping out there early and scoring to set the tone,” – Interim head coach Robert Massey of the Rams.

“The team mindset heading into this week is to be better than last week. We got the win over Johnson C. Smith but this week it’s a new opponent and we’ve got to come out with the same intensity we showed in practice,” – Wide receiver Antjuan Collins of the Rams.

“What’s happened now is they’ve changed offensive coordinators so I think on Saturday (Cam Lewis) was able to do more things that he’s capable of. We are going to treat him like we did a couple of weeks ago with the Virginia State quarterback. If he runs you have to contain him and we want to box him in and don’t let him get on the perimeter,” - Coach David Bowser of St. Aug’s.

Noteworthy: Deiontae Jones of WSSU is making his pitch to get on the All-CIAA team with three interceptions and 33 tackles so far. He’s also had two fumble recoveries and has been credited with one pass break up.

