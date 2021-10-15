WSSU will play in Bowman Gray Stadium for second time this season with Saturday's game with St. Aug's

A preview of the St. Augustine’s-Winston-Salem State football game:
When
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium
Radio
WSNC 90.5
Records
St. Aug’s: 0-3 CIAA, 0-4 overall
WSSU: 1-2, 1-4
What to watch for
1. The Rams got into a nice groove last week with quarterback Cam Smith and his receivers. Emerging as a freshman who had seven catches last week is Antjuan Collins. What makes Lewis dangerous is when he picks his spots to run he's very dangerous which is what he'll do again on Saturday.
2. The defensive line for the Rams has slowly improved and that was evident last week. The line tipped two passes that fell into the arms of linebacker Deiontae Jones who had two interceptions. Leading that charge on the defensive line has been Dantrell Barkley, Cam’Ron Perkins and freshman Trevor Willard.
3. The Falcons haven’t won a game yet losing last week 21-7 to Livingstone. They are scoring just 10 points a game while allowing 43 points a game. They are just 11 of 55 on third-down conversions in four games.
What they’re saying
“With the resurgence of the offense we’ve seen our potential and we got a win to show for it. We flashed it against (N.C.) Central but lost so now we are looking to do more and it’s about jumping out there early and scoring to set the tone,” – Interim head coach Robert Massey of the Rams.
“The team mindset heading into this week is to be better than last week. We got the win over Johnson C. Smith but this week it’s a new opponent and we’ve got to come out with the same intensity we showed in practice,” – Wide receiver Antjuan Collins of the Rams.
“What’s happened now is they’ve changed offensive coordinators so I think on Saturday (Cam Lewis) was able to do more things that he’s capable of. We are going to treat him like we did a couple of weeks ago with the Virginia State quarterback. If he runs you have to contain him and we want to box him in and don’t let him get on the perimeter,” - Coach David Bowser of St. Aug’s.
Noteworthy: Deiontae Jones of WSSU is making his pitch to get on the All-CIAA team with three interceptions and 33 tackles so far. He’s also had two fumble recoveries and has been credited with one pass break up.
Tickets and information
All spectators must show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours, both with photo IDs. The proof may be the paper vaccination card, a digital image of the card or digital proof of vaccination from the state Department of Health. For more information go to here.
For tickets go here.
336-727-4081