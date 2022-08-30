WSSU will showcase its football program on Sunday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Not only does Winston-Salem State get to open its 80th football season at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it gets to experience everything surrounding its game with Central State.

“This is bucket-list stuff,” Rams coach Robert Massey said. “We’re excited to obviously open our season, but just the fact that they get to tour the Hall of Fame, visit a museum and also be a part of Stephen A. Smith’s 'First Take' show is all impressive.”

The Rams and Marauders, from Wilberforce, Ohio, will play at 4 p.m. Sunday on NFL Network in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic, which, with the Pro Football Hall, is paying the schools' expenses.

The Rams were 3-6 last season, and the Marauders of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference went 1-9.

The Rams will leave Thursday afternoon and will practice twice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Rams defensive back Elijah Banks is looking forward to the opening game and everything that surrounds it.

“Getting to play on the NFL Network is big,” said Banks, a Mount Tabor graduate. “Everybody is energized and ready, and we are ready to show what we have. We have a revenge kind of feeling for having just three wins last season.”

Massey, 56, who was an NFL player for nine seasons after an outstanding career at N.C. Central as a defensive back, made the Pro Bowl one season.

“I wasn’t a Hall of Fame player, but I get to bring my team there and try to win an important game as we open up this season,” Massey said. “That’s exciting enough for me.”

A new QB will be the starter

Dominique Graves and graduate transfer Richard Latimer waged an outstanding quarterback competition this preseason with Latimer getting the starting nod for Sunday.

Graves, a graduate who is in his fifth season, came back for a final season of eligibility to try to win a championship.

“That’s the goal, and I like the way this team has bonded and the way we’ve gone about our business so far,” Graves said.

Latimer, who played at Fayetteville State and Bethune-Cookman, was plucked out of the transfer portal and has done well, according to offensive coordinator Kam Smith.

Massey said he expects Graves and Latimer to play on Sunday.

“They both can play, and believe it or not it’s similar to what we had a year ago,” Massey said. “They both bring a lot of the same elements but Dom’s a better runner. They are both graduate students and Richard beat us twice and he’s been in two CIAA championship games.”

Latimer, who is a 6 feet and 180 pounds, is from Charlotte and last season played two games at Bethune-Cookman. In his two seasons in 2018 and ’19 at Fayetteville State he combined to pass for more than 2,700 yards with 25 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions.

Graves, who lost his starting job to Cameron Lewis last season, took the high road about what’s happened this preseason.

“I will just say the coaches are going to make the best decisions and I’m behind them,” Graves said. “I’ve been in this position before so I have to stay ready and be ready. Whenever my number is called I’ll be there. It was a good battle for both of us but I think it’s really great that we have two quality quarterbacks.”

Emphasis on the run game

Massey will start his third year as head coach. He was interim head coach for two seasons, and in the spring he signed a four-year contract with the interim title removed.

“We are going to run the ball,” Massey said. “We’ve got a running back by committee and that’s what we have to do so I’m not making any secrets about that.”

The Rams will have six new starters on each side of the ball. Redshirt freshman fullback Noah Isbell is the youngest among the starters for Sunday’s game.

First time playing Central State

WSSU and Central State will meet for the first time in football.

Coach Kevin Porter, who led Fort Valley State of the SIAC to a conference title in 2016, is in his first season at Central State.

"I've known Coach Porter for a long time, and he has 36 scholarships and we have about half that," Massey said. "This is a chance for him to show what they can do because it's his debut."

Massey said his team would not look past a team just because it went 1-9.

"He's had the time to bring in talent and kept some guys," Massey said. "I expect them to be talented and it's a home game in their home state and it should be a good game."