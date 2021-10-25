WSSU will take in $22,000 for playing Duke and Wake Forest in exhibition basketball games

As a Division II program, Winston-Salem State doesn’t have a large athletics department budget, so even a little bit helps in trying to build resources.

One new stream for the Rams, at least for this season, is the $22,000 it will take in after WSSU’s men’s basketball team plays exhibition games at Duke, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and at Wake Forest, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Duke, which is giving WSSU $15,000 plus 75 tickets, will begin a special season with the farewell tour of iconic Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The Rams will get $7,000 and 50 tickets from Wake Forest to play at Joel Coliseum.

“Unfortunately as a Division II school, it doesn’t help a lot,” said Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director. “It pays for the trip, and there’s a good little buffer.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem State reported a budget with about $3.9 million each in revenue and in expenses to the U.S. Department of Education for 2019-20. The men's basketball team reported revenues of $40,161, against expenses totaling $463,334, so $22,000 from the two games may not be a lot but it matters.

Thomas said money not used for the trip to Durham will go toward operating expenses within the program.