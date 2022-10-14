WSSU will try again for first win of the season but this time it will play at home

Circling the wagons yet again just might make Winston-Salem State’s football team dizzy at this point. But that’s where the winless Rams are as they head into their first home game of the season on Saturday against Shaw.

The 0-5 Rams keep hoping something good goes their way but Coach Robert Massey is starting to run out of chances as he tries to get that elusive victory.

Last week in a 20-17 loss to Livingstone the Rams suffered through six turnovers and a blocked punt yet in the fourth quarter managed to take a 17-14 lead. The Blue Bears scored with 27 seconds left, however, to secure the victory.

“That’s a great question,” Massey said about trying to prop up his team that’s obviously got a serious crisis of confidence. “In football you have to go back each week and define what you need to fix and we’ve been doing that every week yet we’ve got nothing to show for it. At the end of the day it’s about continuing to try and fix this thing.”

The good news is the Rams will get to play their first home game, something the players are excited about. Their first scheduled home game was two weeks ago against Lincoln (Pa.) but it was cancelled because of the storms that blew into town from Hurricane Ian.

Running back Asa Barnes of the Rams says the chance to play a home game gives them more motivation to succeed.

“We’ve been waiting all season for this,” said Barnes, an East Carolina transfer who leads the Rams in rushing with 367 yards on 97 carries with two touchdowns. “Having our first home game so late in the season is tough but we are ready for it.”

Barnes said that to get that first win the running game has to be on point.

“Sometimes our running game can fall off a bit in games but we have to keep pushing and keep going,” Barnes said.

Facing the Shaw Bears

Massey says the Bears (2-4, 2-2) will come to Bowman Gray Stadium banged up after losses to Virginia State and Johnson C. Smith.

The Bears, however, knocked off the three-time defending CIAA champions Bowie State earlier this season.

Quarterback Christian Peters is 67 of 140 passing for 908 yards with six touchdown passes against seven interceptions. Sidney Gibbs is the team’s top running back who has 375 yards on 84 carries and has scored three times.

“Shaw’s a good team but they’re a little banged up,” Massey said. “We got a chance here so we have to take advantage of this opportunity of playing a home game as we try to get that first win.”

The Bears have won three in a row over the Rams including last year's 31-14 win in Raleigh.

Critics are loud on social media

Massey hasn’t been shy about calling himself old school so he doesn’t engage much in social media. Since signing a four-year contract last spring after two years as interim head coach of the Rams he’s yet to win a game.

Massey said he understands the frustrations because he’s a fan too.

“A lot of people are going to criticize but really don’t know what’s going on,” said Massey, who is 7-17 in his three seasons as head coach. “I have a job to do so I can’t get caught up in what somebody is saying about me or what he or she thinks of me. So we are dealing with these young men and we have to keep them engaged and keep them in a positive light.... We have to stay the course.”

All three quarterbacks might be used

Quarterback Richard Latimer, who is a graduate transfer who didn’t play last week but was on the sidelines, could play on Saturday if needed. Offensive coordinator Kam Smith alternated possessions with freshmen Jahmier Slade and Bryce Jackson but neither one of them could get any consistency against Livingstone.

Latimer suffered a concussion earlier in the year but Massey said Latimer’s been clear to play.

“The plan is to go with one of the younger guys to start and if he does well he’ll stay in the game,” Massey said. “That’s what we have to do with those two young guys at quarterback. It’s a delicate position for us this season so we have to go with the guy that can stay away from turnovers and keep the chains moving.”

In five games the Rams have 21 turnovers and are averaging 12.4 points a game which is 10th in the CIAA out of 12 teams.

Military appreciation game

As part of Saturday’s game the school will recognize the military and the Horns Club members, which is the main fundraising arm of the athletics program.

Military personnel will be admitted for $10. Those tickets are only available at the stadium.