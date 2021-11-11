WSSU will try to defend its CIAA championship with a new-look team

• Johnson C. Smith, Feb. 16

• At Livingstone, Feb. 19

Strengths

The Rams will play defense and that was evident in the 2019-20 season when Colon, who wasn’t much of a defender in his first three seasons, bought in to what Hill was preaching. This team also will be better at shooting because of their style of play.

Concerns

A lack of a true post player is something nearly every CIAA team faces, but it will be about rebounding. The Rams must hit the boards if they want to contend for that second straight CIAA title.

Worst-case scenario

The freshmen duo of Samage Teel and Isaac Parson can’t keep up in the CIAA.

Best-case scenario

Their defense is as good as it was in 2019-20, and the Rams' shooting is much better. If those are the case, the Rams just might win the CIAA title and play in the Division II NCAA Tournament. There shouldn’t be much of a let-down factor because only four players from that championship team are back.

