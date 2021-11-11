WSSU will try to defend its CIAA championship with a new-look team

A preview of the Winston-Salem State men's basketball team:
Season opener
At West Liberty, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Home opener
Carolina University, 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Coach
Cleo Hill Jr. (221-159 in 14 seasons; 31-25 in two seasons at WSSU)
2029-20 record
13-3 CIAA, 19-10 overall
Prediction
Second place in conference as voted on by league coaches
Key additions
• G Samage Teel
• G Isaac Parson
• G Cameron Campbell (transfer from Lincoln, Pa.)
• G Javonte Cooke (transfer from Mars Hill)
• F Rasheen Merlin
Key returnees
• F Jon Hicklin (8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds)
• F Xavier Fennell (3.4 points, 48 percent shooting)
• C Shamon Jackson (1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds)
Key losses
• G Rob Colon (17 points, 3.3 rebounds)
• G Jaylen Alston (12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds)
• G Julius Barnes (6.3 points, 1.5 assists)
• Justice Kithcart (7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds)
• C Mason Harrell (6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 blocks)
Looking back
Little was expected of the Rams in 2019-20, but they got hot at the right time and won the CIAA championship. They will not sneak up on anybody this season, but what carried them to that CIAA title was a defense-first mentality.
Looking ahead
More depth, more shooters and a tough non-conference schedule should bode well for the Rams. At times the Rams could have five guards on the court, but that’s by design. Coach Cleo Hill Jr. says the way the game is going it’s not about positions but about players who can dribble and shoot, and that’s how he’s built this team.
Biggest games
• Fayetteville State, Feb. 12
• Johnson C. Smith, Feb. 16
• At Livingstone, Feb. 19
Strengths
The Rams will play defense and that was evident in the 2019-20 season when Colon, who wasn’t much of a defender in his first three seasons, bought in to what Hill was preaching. This team also will be better at shooting because of their style of play.
Concerns
A lack of a true post player is something nearly every CIAA team faces, but it will be about rebounding. The Rams must hit the boards if they want to contend for that second straight CIAA title.
Worst-case scenario
The freshmen duo of Samage Teel and Isaac Parson can’t keep up in the CIAA.
Best-case scenario
Their defense is as good as it was in 2019-20, and the Rams' shooting is much better. If those are the case, the Rams just might win the CIAA title and play in the Division II NCAA Tournament. There shouldn’t be much of a let-down factor because only four players from that championship team are back.
