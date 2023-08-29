Winston-Salem State has settled on a starting quarterback – sort of.

Coach Robert Massey said that more than one quarterback will play on Saturday in the Rams’ opener against N.C. Central in Durham.

The competition started with six at that position when camp started but one has been lost to an injury already. Johnson C. Smith transfer Malik Evans broke his foot and is likely out for the season, according to Massey.

Sophomore Bryce Jackson and freshman Daylin Lee will likely be the two that see the most playing time on Saturday. Massey, however, wouldn't say who would start.

“We’ll go with a two-headed monster at this point,” Massey said.

There’s also a chance that sophomore Jahmier Slade will also get in the game. Jackson and Slade shared duties last season after Dominique Graves went down with a season-ended injury.

"Slade's had a good camp as well," Massey said.

Offensive lineman Keith Quick likes all five quarterbacks who were left to vie for the starting spot. He also likes the way Lee, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, has done in offensive coordinator’s Chris Barnette’s system.

“We have a lot of talent in that room and we feel like we can do something special here,” Quick said. “… Daylin’s very good and he’s still raw but I’ve seen him make some good throws so he’s very good. He does a good job of scanning the defense.”

Plenty of pressure on Massey

This will be Massey’s fourth season as head coach with two of those coming as the interim. He’s entering his second season of a four-year contract and says its about winning this year.

“There is that pressure,” said Massey, who is just 10-18 in his three seasons as head coach. “But I really think we’ve got the ingredients to get some headwind this season. I’m a lot more relaxed this year than I was a year ago because I like the leadership of Coach Barnette on offense.”

Last season the Rams were 3-6 and were 140th in Division II in scoring.

“If we have to sneak up on people this year, that’s fine,” Massey said. “We’ll do whatever we have to do but our goal is to win games and I know that pressure is there to win this season.”

In each of Massey's three seasons as head coach the Rams have finished third in the Southern Division. The Rams haven't won the Southern Division since 2016.

Facing N.C. Central’s star QB

N.C. Central, the defending HBCU champions, are coming off an outstanding season under Coach Trei Oliver.

The Eagles return quarterback Davius Richard, a senior who is one of the top players in all of FCS football. On defense the Eagles are led by cornerback Khalil Baker (East Forsyth) and linebacker Max U’Ren (Mount Tabor).

“We have to see if we can do some things defensively to rattle him,” Massey said about Richard, who is on the senior bowl watch list. “He’s obviously very good but if we can disguise some coverages and things like that we can hopefully make him hold the ball longer.”

The scholarship count for this game

N.C. Central, which plays in the MEAC and is in Division I, has 63 scholarships to build its team. WSSU, a Division II school, has about 22 scholarships, according to Massey.

Massey says that it doesn’t matter which division the HBCU schools play in; the rivalry games have to take place. WSSU is receiving around $60,000 with incentives to play the game in Durham.

“It’s a rivalry game,” Massey said. “And they are Division I, so there are even more reasons to get up for it. And, of course, Coach Massey would love to beat his alma mater so there’s a lot of reasons to be excited for this game.”

Even though N.C. Central and N.C. A&T aren’t in the same conference anymore the two schools will play next month in Greensboro.

“These games have to happen because they are good for our state and for our HBCU’s,” Massey said. “We’re just looking for an opportunity to see what we can do in a rivalry game. It just so happens we open the season against N.C. Central.”