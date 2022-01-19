WSSU wins fifth straight CIAA game, beating Claflin

Winston-Salem State is streaking.
The Rams' men's basketball team won its fifth in a row with a spirited second half to dismantle Claflin 66-48 at the Gaines Center on Wednesday night.
The formula during the win streak has been about the same – a smothering defense and the transition game that was at its best.
“We are just doing what the coaches ask,” said the Rams, Jon Hicklin, who played well after committing nine turnovers in a win over St. Aug’s.
Hicklin had six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal in 28 minutes on Wednesday.
“I wanted to come back strong and I was able to do that tonight; but it was the team that just kept it going, so were in a good groove right now,” Hicklin said.
Cameron Campbell had 13 points, two steals and two assists. Freshman Isaac Parson had 10 points, with Javonte Cooke coming off the bench to score nine points for the Rams (5-2 CIAA, 11-4 overall).
The Cam Campbell jersey
Campbell started the game wearing jersey No. 4. He did OK with that, going 4-for-6 in the first half, but at halftime switched to his favorite, No. 3.
“I had to go back to No. 3,” he said at halftime.
He missed three of four shots in the second half.
The small-ball plan
Rams coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his staff have versatility with a guard-oriented team.
When he has his small, quick lineup in the game the tallest player is usually Cooke, who is 6 feet 6 but is one of their best shooters. Xavier Fennell is 6-4 but can handle the ball and is the best defensive player on the team. Hicklin, who can play point guard, can also play power forward at around 6-3 and 220 pounds.
“Obviously the key in all of that is rebounding,” Hill said. “That’s one of the things we stress because when you play like that you are susceptible to getting hurt on the boards.”
In the CIAA it’s all about guards, because dominant big men are rare.
Hill said his small-ball lineup doesn’t have a nickname just yet.
“They’ve got to earn it,” he said.
Freshman Samage Teel in one of the guards who excels in small ball.
The Panthers tried to trap the Rams in their halfcourt offense but they dribbled out of trouble most of the time.
“Teams are going to do that to us but we just keep the ball moving and that’s been a big key for us,” Teel said.
Diop misses second straight game
The best back-to-the basket player for the Rams is freshman center Cyrille Diop, from France. Diop missed his second straight game for academic reasons, according to Hill.
“He’s got some things he needs to get done in the classroom, so he’s not in uniform,” Hill said.
Diop has started seven games and averages 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in about 12 minutes. He scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds against Virginia State.
Competitive advantage for WSSU?
The Gaines Center had around 700 mask-wearing students on one side of the gym Wednesday night.
With most of the other schools in the CIAA not allowing fans, WSSU is but requires that fans produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.
WSSU is also making it easy for students to get tested. According to James DuBose, an assistant athletics director, the Anderson Center has COVD-19 testing daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus a mobile unit tests as well.
“We are really excited to have some of our students here because it adds so much to the Gaines experience,” Hill said.
About 1,400 attended in the 2,700-seat Gaines Center.
WSSU women win; teams scuffle
Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s women’s team rebounded nicely from a tough loss to St. Aug’s on Saturday with a 71-46 win over Claflin.
The Rams (3-3 CIAA, 7-6 overall) got a balanced effort with 11 players scoring. Dajah Williams led the way with 13 points and Brooke Spaulding and O’Shae Hatley each scoring 11 points.
As Lamonte and Coach Terrence Jenkins met at halfcourt to shake hands afterward, several players on both teams came together and punches were thrown but it didn’t appear many were landed. Two police officers and the coaches from both teams separated the teams without further incident.
Looking ahead
WSSU’s women’s and men’s teams will play at Fayetteville State, at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Both Fayetteville State teams were predicted to finish in first in the preseason coaches’ poll.
336-727-4081