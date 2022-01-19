WSSU wins fifth straight CIAA game, beating Claflin

“I had to go back to No. 3,” he said at halftime.

He missed three of four shots in the second half.

The small-ball plan

Rams coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his staff have versatility with a guard-oriented team.

When he has his small, quick lineup in the game the tallest player is usually Cooke, who is 6 feet 6 but is one of their best shooters. Xavier Fennell is 6-4 but can handle the ball and is the best defensive player on the team. Hicklin, who can play point guard, can also play power forward at around 6-3 and 220 pounds.

“Obviously the key in all of that is rebounding,” Hill said. “That’s one of the things we stress because when you play like that you are susceptible to getting hurt on the boards.”

In the CIAA it’s all about guards, because dominant big men are rare.

Hill said his small-ball lineup doesn’t have a nickname just yet.

“They’ve got to earn it,” he said.

Freshman Samage Teel in one of the guards who excels in small ball.