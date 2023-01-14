WSSU wins a defensive game at home against St. Aug's on Saturday afternoon

It was a defensive slugfest for Winston-Salem State and St. Augustine’s on Saturday afternoon at the Gaines Center. And that’s right in the Rams’ wheelhouse.

The Rams won 76-56, playing in front of their students for the first time since early December. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but when defense is your calling card it really doesn’t matter how you win.

A standing-room-only crowd of 2,600 watched the Rams draw first blood in their CIAA Southern Division opener.

“We always have an advantage when it’s a defensive game,” said guard Isaac Parson, who had 12 points and three assists against no turnovers. “We just listen to the coaches and follow instructions.”

The Rams, who lead the CIAA in defense allowing just 52 points a game, had their only real lull early in the second half when the undersized Falcons, coached by former N.C. State star Chucky Brown, cut the Rams’ lead to nine. But some defensive stops, and some excellent execution of their half court offense, stopped the bleeding.

In the second half, the Rams were an impressive 16 of 25 shooting (64%) and for the game shot 55% as they improved to 12-4 and 4-3 in the CIAA.

“I thought our defense was great in the first half,” said Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams, “and it was solid in the second half. We felt like they would have problems scoring in the half court, so we didn’t want to get in an up and down game with them.”

Jaylon Gibson, who had a clear height advantage in the post against the Falcons, had 18 points and nine rebounds. Samage Teel, who had been a starter most of the season, came off the bench to score 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

Teel said it doesn’t matter to him that he didn’t start. It’s about getting the victory thanks to their defense.

“When I get in the game it’s about the kill mindset and do what I have to do out there,” Teel said. “I feel like this team is based on defense, and we use that to create our offense. We did that tonight.”

Jaylen Alston also had 12 points and DyQuavis Wilkins added eight. The Rams also did a nice job in rebounding with a 36-24 advantage.

The Falcons, who fell to 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the CIAA, were led by Chris Hill’s 14 points with Nemo Johnson chipping in 12. Brown, in his first season with the Falcons, used only eight players and Johnson and George Jones (10 points) fouled out as they were forced to play despite being in foul trouble.

The Rams got off to a slow start but got their offense going thanks to Gibson, who had 11 first-half points. The Rams led 30-12 at the break.

Gibson’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the first half gave the Rams a 25-10 lead.

Hill’s tweaked his starting lineup some with Gibson, KC Shaw, Xavier Fennell, Alston and Parson.

The long journey through the South

The grind begins for CIAA’s divisional play and Hill says it’s not for the faint of heart. In divisional play, teams play each other home and away and these games determine the seeding for the tournament at the end of February in Baltimore.

“We’ve tried to express to the guys that we are seeing all these close games in conference play so that’s how it’s going to be every night,” Hill said. “The guys can’t take things for granted and we’re trying to guard against any compliancy.”

Hill said one way to make sure you are doing your part is holding serve at home, and with the Gaines Center that gives the Rams a good advantage especially since the students are back.

“If you can steal a couple of road wins somewhere that’s a big help, but going on the road in this league is hard,” Hill said.

Update on Springs

One of the luxuries for the Rams this season is depth and guard Jaylin Parker and center Nate Springs will add to it. Parker, a senior, hasn’t played much earlier in the year but Hill likes what he brings.

“Jaylin helped us a lot in the win over Elizabeth City State, and he knows our system very well,” Hill said.

Springs, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Kennesaw State, was injured early in the year and had minor knee surgery. He returned to action in the win over Elizabeth City State, but sat out Saturday’s game against the Falcons and was in street clothes on the bench.

“Nate’s going to help us as we move forward and to have another option in the post is big,” Hill said.

The Rams’ rotation with Springs out, is at 10 players and they all played in the first half on Saturday afternoon.

WSSU women roll to easy win

Six players scored in double figures as the WSSU women ran past St. Aug’s 86-54 in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

Amaya Tucker led the way with 19 points and Valencia Carroll added 14 points. Jamaya Jones, Taniah Wilkins and Kennedi Simmons each had 11 points as the Rams took control in the second half.

The Rams improved to 9-6 and 5-2 in the CIAA while St. Aug’s fell to 5-9 and 1-5 in league play.

Taniyah Greene scored 17 points for the Falcons and Desmine Kasey added 16 points.

WSSU trainer headed to Las Vegas

Regyn Davis-Young, on the athletics training staff at WSSU, is headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

She will work with the athletics training staff during the football game.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to cover the HBCU Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl last year,” she said. “To be invited back by the same organization for an even larger event is a humbling honor that I do not take lightly or for granted. In light of Damar Hamlin's on-field medical emergency, the athletic training profession has been pushed into the spotlight allowing the world to see the indisputable importance of its professionals. It brings me great satisfaction and joy to be afforded the opportunity to learn from some of the best…”

Next games

WSSU’s trek through the Southern Division of the CIAA will continue on Wednesday with a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Claflin in Orangeburg, S.C.

The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Both of WSSU’s teams will then return home for Saturday’s doubleheader against Fayetteville State at 2 and 4 p.m.

