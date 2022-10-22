WSSU wins second straight game with 41-14 victory over St. Aug's

Winston-Salem State erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past St. Aug’s 41-14 on Saturday at the George Williams Sports Complex in Raleigh.

The Rams (2-5, 2-3 CIAA) won their second straight game and finally won their first road game of the season. The Falcons (1-7, 1-5) fell behind 13-0 and never recovered.

Quarterback Bryce Jackson, who made his third career start, had his best game as he went 11 of 14 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

In the fourth quarter Jackson, a freshman, hit R.J. Mobley for a 72-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Jackson, who also ran for a 2-yard touchdown, also hit Mobley in the third quarter for a 9-yard touchdown. Jackson’s third touchdown pass was to Anthony Davis-Ingram for 34 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Rams took a 13-0 lead in the first half thanks to two touchdown runs from running back JahTwan Stafford. He scored from 15 yards out and 14 yards out with Jabanni Esparza making the first point-after attempt; on the second one, the snap was bobbled and Esparza picked the ball up but was tackled.

The Falcons scored late in the second quarter when a field-goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown as they cut the lead to 13-7 at the break.

The Rams had a season-high 456 yards of offense with just one turnover. The Falcons were held to just 150 yards of offense

The Rams will be back home on Saturday with 1:30 p.m. game on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium against Johnson C. Smith.

St. Aug’s will be at home against Livingstone at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Note: Camie Proctor, the mother of St. Aug’s wide receiver Deandre Proctor, who is from Elizabeth City, is celebrating one year of surviving breast cancer. She served as St. Aug’s honorary team captain for the coin flip in recognition breast cancer awareness month.

WSSU 7 6 7 21 - 41

St. Aug’s 0 7 7 0 - 14

W – JahTwan Stafford 15 run (Esparza kick)

W – JahTwan Stafford 14 run (kick failed)

S - Tiaj McCullough blocked field goal attempt returned 65 yards (Barrett kick)

W – R.J. Mobley 9 pass from Bryce Jackson (Esparza kick)

S – Jaylen Siemons 13 pass from Chris Perkins (Reid kick)

W – Bryce Jackson 2 run (Esparza kick)

W – Mobley 72 pass from Jackson (Caro kick)

W – David Ingram 34 pass from Jackson (Caro kick)