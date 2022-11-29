WSSU wins tournament title over the weekend in Pennsylvania to improve to 6-1

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team had no use for Thanksgiving leftovers. It was too busy winning a tournament over the weekend.

The Rams won the Gary Miller Classic in Erie, Pa. by beating Le Moyne College 83-81 in overtime and then backing that up with a hard fought 73-70 win over Lake Erie to win the tournament title. They improved to 6-1 as they used their versatility and depth to win each game differently.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr., who is in his fifth season with the Rams, has the luxury to mix and match his team to fit what is needed.

In the win over Le Moyne it was Jaylon Gibson who dominated with 30 points, but when Gibson struggled in the next game battling foul trouble it was guards Samage Teel and Isaac Parson who picked up the slack as well as solid play from the reserves. Teel was named the tournament MVP and Gibson wound up on the All-Tournament team.

“The one thing that I was concerned about early this season was chemistry because of the older guys on the team and the new guys but these road trips have really helped us in that department,” Hill said.

It was a long bus ride back on Saturday night and into Sunday morning but Hill said carrying the winning trophy home made it a little easier.

“It’s a great trip when you win the tournament,” Hill said. “It’s a lot easier drive back so the guys were excited and we as a coaching staff were excited because I thought we played very well in both games against two really good teams.”

The Rams are 6-1 and will play at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Johnson & Wales. It will be their first home game with all the students back on campus after Thanksgiving break. Their only loss was to third-ranked Indiana (Pa.).

The Wildcats will come into the Gaines Center at 3-4 and in their last two games lost to Liv-ingstone 105-61 and Johnson C. Smith 84-78.

Hill said with Jaylen Alston under the weather and not at 100% for Saturday’s game and Gibson in foul trouble he liked the way the bench players came up big.

The four players that Hill used off the bench – DyQuavis Wilkins, Jeremy Dixon, Xavier Fennell and KC Shaw – were a combined 9 for 18 shooting as each of them made several big shots. All of them add something to the mix but what Hill was excited about is they didn’t come in and play afraid.

“Just their energy from those bench guys is going to go a long way for us and if we can continue to get that kind of production that bodes well,” Hill said about the four that combined for 20 points.

Just because the Rams won the tournament doesn’t mean they are taking many days off. At 6 a.m. on Monday morning they had a weight-lifting sessions with Kerry Harbor, the strength and conditioning coach at WSSU.

“Everybody was there working hard,” Hill said.

The Rams are also making an early impression on the regional rankings, which decide the team that get to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the end of the season. The CIAA has an automatic bid to the tournament for winning the CIAA title, but the Rams are already seventh in the latest Atlantic Regional poll.

“I do pay attention to those rankings but my coaches (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) pay attention to how we are nationally in rebounding and in defense,” Hill said.

The Rams are second in Division II in points allowed as they are giving up just 52 points a game. They are also sixth in the nation in rebounding margin, which is something Hill said was a key to having a successful season.

“Our confidence is very good right now and we like that we’ve done all of this on the road,” Hill said. “I think that’s where you build that chemistry and build that togetherness you need, especially when we hit our CIAA schedule.”