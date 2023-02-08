Winston-Salem State’s women’s and men’s teams will each get one last game at the Gaines Center this season.

The two teams will play on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. against Claflin in a CIAA Southern Division matchup. Both games will also be broadcast on hbcugo.tv.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams watched his team escape on Saturday at St. Aug’s in overtime to win their fourth straight. In fact, the Rams last loss was to Claflin on the road 69-58 on Jan. 18.

The Rams, who are ranked eighth in the Atlantic Region poll, are in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division with Claflin right behind them.

“This is our last time at Gaines this season,” Hill said. “And I know our three seniors (Xavier Fennell, Jon Hicklin and Jaylin Parker) want to play well. And we’ll expect to have that atmosphere with the Red Sea of Sound and the cheerleaders and our fans all ready to go.”

The Rams have another home game scheduled for Feb. 18 but that women’s and men’s doubleheader with Livingstone has been moved to Joel Coliseum.

The Rams (16-5 overall and 5-1 in the Southern Division) are 8-1 at home this season with the lone loss against Virginia Union.

“We’ve got four games left before the tournament so we know this is a key stretch for us,” Hill said. “We’re battling sicknesses and some slight injuries but I think this will be the healthiest we’ve been in a long time. We’re excited about Thursday’s game.”